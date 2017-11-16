Bieber Red Angus Ranch: Bieber Fever XIII

Date: Nov. 9, 2017

Location: Sale held at the Ranch, Leola, S.D.

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk and Dennis Ginkens

Averages:

8 Red Angus Donor Females – $5,562

116 Registered Red Angus Open Heifers $2,947

135 Registered Red Angus Cows $2,255

73 Coming Two-Year Old Red Angus Bulls – $4,955

241 Commercial Bred Heifers – $1,858

TOP SELLING BULLS:

Lot 350 – $15,500, Bieber Hard Drive D629, May 7, 2016, Bieber Hard Drive Y120 x LCOC High Noon A093R, Trigg Hollow Red Angus, Cornersville, Tennessee

Lot 388 – $15,000, Bieber Hard Drive D427, April 26, 2016, Bieber Hard Drive Y120 x LSF Takeover 9943W, Shady Bottom Red Angus, Crossville, Tennessee

Lot 361 – $10,000, Bieber Hard Drive D424, April 25, 2016, Bieber Hard Drive Y120 x GMRA Peacemaker 1216, Trigg Hollow Red Angus, Cornersville, Tennessee

TOP SELLING BRED COW:

Lot 4 – $8,000, Bieber Dateline 308Y, March 22, 2011, Hust Chief Sequoya R336 x Basin Cherokee 4246, sold safe with bull calf due May 11, 2018 by Bieber Mitigator C314, Twedt Red Angus, McHenry, North Dakota

TOP SELLING BRED HEIFER:

Lot 11, $7,000, Bieber Lass 117D, January 17, 2016, Bieber Spartacus A193 x LSF Takeover 9943W, sold due March 15, 2018 to LSF TBJ Proud 5875C, Dahlke Red Angus, Bagley, Minnesota