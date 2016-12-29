111th National Western Stock Show kicks of soon | TSLN.com

Denver, CO. – The National Western Stock Show is just one week away from the annual kick-off parade, launching its 111-year-old Colorado tradition in Denver. The historic Stock Show Parade trots through the streets of downtown Denver next Thursday, January 5, at noon. The procession will be led by parade Grand Marshal Thunder.

The 2017 National Western Stock Show promises to showcase your favorite western traditions as well as highlight the many “must see” events across the grounds. The 16-day show opens Saturday, January 7, and features a BBQ Throwdown competition presented by Chevrolet, an authentic Ranch Rodeo, championship fiddle competitions, PBR bull riding, family-fun dog shows, Frontier Airlines Mutton Bustin’, Coors Western Art gallery, a nursery of baby animals, the King Soopers Petting Farm and acres of food and shopping.

Tuesday, January 10th, is FREE Grounds Admission Day, compliments of National Western Stock Show. Visit the NW box office to get a ticket and enjoy the day.

The National Western Stock Show is celebrating 111 years in Denver with nearly 30 professional rodeo performances, world-class horse shows and the “Super Bowl” of livestock shows. The historical National Western Yards will haul in 40 semi-loads of shavings, 14 semi-loads of straw, and will haul away 65 semi trucks full of manure for recycle after the 16 days. There will be more than 15,000 head of livestock and horses that pass through the grounds, with 25 different breeds of cattle and six other species, including miniature Herefords, goats, lambs, alpaca, llama and poultry. An estimated $10 million in livestock sales will be exchanged during the 16-day event.

The National Western Stock Show will drive nearly $100 million in economic impact to the Denver Metro area and raise right around $400,000 for the National Western Scholarship Trust, which distributes more than 80 scholarships to students studying in the fields of agriculture and rural medicine.

Grounds admission and event tickets are on sale at nationalwestern.com and all King Soopers locations.

–NWSS