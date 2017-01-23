2017 Beef Feedlot Roundtables Feb. 7-9; Scottsbluff, Lexington, West Point | TSLN.com

Lincoln, Nebraska, Jan. 23, 2017 — Beef feedlot managers, owners, employees and supporting industry personnel will learn the latest in feedlot nutrition, health, and marketing at the 2017 Beef Feedlot Roundtables Feb. 7-9 in Scottsbluff, Lexington, and West Point with remote connections to locations in Iowa. Registration begins at 12:30 p.m. At each location with welcome and introduction at 1 p.m. Exact dates and locations are as follows:

· SCOTTSBLUFF: Feb. 7, Panhandle Research and Extension Center

· LEXINGTON: Feb. 8, Dawson County Extension Office

· WEST POINT: Feb. 9, Nielsen Community Center

University and industry representatives will speak about nutrition and management, marketing options, environmental topics, industry updates and other timely topics for feedlot operators. Topics and presenters include:

· Effects of Environment on Bovine Respiratory Disease (Brian Vander Ley, Great Plains Veterinary Educational Center)

· Marketing fat cattle options and what the fed cattle exchange entails (Steve Sunderman, producer and Nebraska Cattlemen Marketing Committee Co-chair)

· Livestock and Climate Change- Facts and Fiction. (Frank Mitloehner, University of California-Davis)

· UNL Feedlot Research Update (Galen Erickson and Matt Luebbe, Nebraska Extension)

· Beef Quality Assurance- Feedlot Assessments (Rob Eirich, Nebraska Extension BQA Director)

· Beef Industry Update (Doug Straight, Nebraska Beef Council)

· Optional BQA Training, 5:00 p.m. (Rob Eirich, UNL Extension, Nebraska BQA Director)

The Nebraska Beef Council will give an update on new beef products and sponsor refreshments at Nebraska locations.

Preregistration is available by phone, fax, e-mail or mail, and requested by Feb. 1. Cost is $20 for those who preregister, and will be accepted at the door. Cost for those who have not preregistered will be $30.

For more information or a registration form contact Matt Luebbe at the Panhandle Research and Extension Center, 4502 Ave. I, Scottsbluff, NE 69361, phone 308-632-1260, fax 308-632-1365 or e-mail mluebbe2@unl.edu.

The Beef Feedlot Roundtable is sponsored by Nebraska Extension and the Nebraska Beef Council and ISU Extension.

–UNL Extension