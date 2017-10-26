 2017 Fall Cattle Journal: Recovering | TSLN.com

2017 Fall Cattle Journal: Recovering


 

Fall Cattle Journal: Photos from a summer of drought and fire

One day after the smoke cleared: Ted and Barb Crowley, East Fork Fire, Chinook, Montana

Six months after the smoke cleared: Gardiner Angus Ranch, Ashland, Kansas

One year after the smoke cleared: George Ochsner Ranch, Prairie Center Fire, Torrington, Wyoming

Five years after the smoke cleared: Ash Creek Ranch, Crawford Nebraska

After the smoke clears: How to help when it really matters after a crisis

Moving Mountains: Vern Ward's Recovery

Where to start when you're starting over after a disaster in ranching

Government programs could aid producers at a critical time during drought

Cutting back to get ahead: Strategic cow culling can be a benefit

Filling the Void: How to choose replacement heifers that will pull their weight

Farming for ranching? Planting annuals can extend the grazing season

$5 Steers and coyote hounds: Resourcefulness key to 140-year Eatinger Cattle Co. ranching legacy

