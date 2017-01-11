2017 Field to Fork webinars begin in February | TSLN.com

Free webinars will be held every Wednesday from Feb. 22 to April 26.

Vegetables that grow well in North Dakota, food safety and wine making are among the topics for this year’s Field to Fork webinars.

The North Dakota State University Extension Service launched the Field to Fork campaign in 2016 to increase people’s knowledge of growing, transporting, processing and preserving fruits and vegetables safely.

The Field to Fork campaign will continue in 2017 with a series of 10 webinars. The first Wednesday Weekly Webinar is set for Feb. 22 at 2 p.m. Central time. All webinars will be held from 2 to 3 p.m.

Webinar topics and dates are:

Food Safety: From Field to Fork – Feb. 22

Recommended Vegetable Varieties for North Dakota – March 1

What Regulations Apply When Preparing Food for the Public? – March 8

U.S. Food Law: Aligning the Pieces of the Regulatory Puzzle – March 15

Introduction to Home Wine Making – March 22

Herbs: From Growing to Packing – March 29

Will the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) Guidelines Affect Your Business? – April 5

Update on Spotted Wing Drosophila (Fruit Fly) in North Dakota – April 12

How to Can Low- and High-acid Foods – April 19

Introducing Youth to Gardening – April 26

The webinars are free of charge. This project is made possible through funding from the North Dakota Department of Agriculture.

The webinars will be held on Blackboard Collaborate. A link to register for the webinars can be found on the Field to Fork website (https://www.ag.ndsu.edu/fieldtofork). Archived webinars from 2016 also can be viewed on the website.

Presenters will be NDSU personnel and special guests.

For more information, visit NDSU Extension’s Field to Fork website or contact Julie Garden-Robinson, NDSU Extension food and nutrition specialist, at 701 231-7187 or julie.garden-robinson@ndsu.edu.

–NDSU Extension