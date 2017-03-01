2017 Horse Industry Directory Now Available | TSLN.com

(Washington, DC)—The American Horse Council's (AHC) 2017 Horse Industry Directory is available for purchase. NEW for 2017, the Directory can be purchased in two formats—traditional print (subject to availability) and a digital, interactive flipbook.

The AHC's Horse Industry Directory has thousands of equine listings and resources that will help any user find important information relating to the horse industry including breed registries; racing, rodeo, show, sport, and trails organizations; equine health and welfare organizations; interstate health requirements; statistical information on the horse industry; and an index of all the listings and telephone numbers are provided for easy access. The Directory reaches over 2,000 equine individual and member organizations, and horse enthusiasts across the country.

"This is an incredibly useful resource for any person who is associated with the horse industry. No other publication provides the depth of national horse industry resources found in the Horse Industry Directory," said Ashley Furst, AHC's Director of Communications.

To purchase a copy of the 2017 Directory, please visit the AHC website here. The 2017 Horse Industry Directory is also delivered as an AHC member benefit to Legislative level members and above—join today and receive your new copy today! If you have any questions, or problems purchasing the Directory, please contact the AHC at info@horsecouncil.org or 202-296-4031.