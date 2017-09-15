LINCOLN, Neb. (September 15, 2016) – The 2017 Nebraska Cattlemen Cow Calf Tour "Local, National, and International Trade in the Cattle Industry"will be hosted on the 26th of September. The morning will begin at the Wheeler Co. Fairgrounds (83988 Hwy 281) in Bartlett, NE. Speakers will begin promptly at 9 AM, lunch will be served at 11:30 and the tour will start at the fairgrounds at 12:45. All are welcome to attend.

Wagonhammer Ranches near Bartlett will be featured for the tour. A few of the topics that will be covered during the tour will be weaning strategies, drought strategies, and pasture management. The Wagonhammer cowherds will also be displayed for the tour. The day will conclude at the park in Bartlett with a short tour of the Mignery Sculpture Garden.

Speakers for the event include representatives from the USMEF, Nebraska Cattlemen, Samson Verified, and the Nebraska Department of Agriculture.

Speaker Bio's:

Cheyenne McEndaffer with USMEF grew up in New Mexico where her family has operated a custom meat slaughter and processing plant for over 20 years. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in Animal Science, Industry concentration and a minor in Agricultural Business from Colorado State University (CSU) in 2009. She stayed on at CSU to complete a Master of Science degree in Animal Science, Meat Science concentration in 2010. Upon completion of graduate school, Cheyenne started working as an Audit Specialist for Food Safety Net Services. In 2012, Cheyenne joined the U.S. Meat Export Federation in Denver, Colorado as a Technical Services Manager. Her regions of responsibility include the Western Hemisphere, sub-Saharan Africa, Europe, and Russia and surrounding regions. Her job responsibilities include working with USDA and other U.S. trade and producer associations to gain or further access for U.S. red meat products, provide technical information to the USMEF international offices, and to assist exporters in interpreting the export requirements and troubleshooting issues that arise during the export process. Cheyenne is a Professional Animal Auditor Certification Organization (PAACO) red meat plant certified auditor and manages all animal welfare related functions at the organization. Cheyenne and her husband also run a herd of registered Balancer and Angus cattle and farm organic and conventional wheat, millet, and milo on the family farm in northeastern Colorado.

Jessie Herrmann with Nebraska Cattlemen grew up in Omaha and was raised in the cattle industry. Her father (Mark Smith) sold fat cattle for Gottsch Livestock Feeders for 20 years before retiring in 2015. Jessie received her B.S. In journalism at the University of Kansas and her J.D. from the University of Nebraska College of Law. She worked on Capitol Hill from 2009 – 2014 as a legislative assistant for U.S. Senator Mike Crapo from Idaho handling agriculture, energy, environment, trade and natural resources, among other issues. Jessie and her husband Andy, a Hastings, NE native, live in Gretna.

Scott Mueller with Samson Verified graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a Bachelor of Science degree with an Animal Science Major. In 1986, Scott's father decided to retire which presented the opportunity for Scott to begin his journey into business ownership with Samson, Inc, a farm and feedyard operation. Scott began a path to improve his business understanding by attending the Texas A&M Executive Program for Ag Producers and then enrolling in the Wayne State College MBA Program. Since then Scott has developed business relationships to develop a variety of agricultural production and service companies including crop production, beef production, risk management, organic waste management / compost production and sales. Looking to add additional value for his customers, Scott developed a third party verification service, Samson Verified, for beef export markets. Today Samson works with clients from 30 states delivering supplier friendly verification services for the European Union, Saudi Arabia, China and domestic markets, including the Certified Beef from Nebraska program.

Mat Habrock is the Nebraska Department of Agriculture Assistant Director. As assistant director, he provides guidance on the department's agriculture promotion and development efforts, collaborates with government, regulatory and industry partners and supports the department's public policy efforts. Mat is a Nebraska native, growing up on his family's diversified farm in Northeast Nebraska. He is a graduate of the University of Nebraska – Lincoln, receiving his bachelor's degree in Agricultural Business from the College of Agriculture Sciences and Natural Resources. He and his wife Kyla reside in Lincoln and are both very involved with youth agriculture education and leadership development programs including FFA, 4H and the Next Generation Leadership Summit.

Sponsors include Ericson State Bank, Homestead Bank-Albion Branch, Boone Nance Cattlemen, Town & Country Veterinary Clinic, Zoetis and RB Angus.

Any questions can be directed to Mackenzie Johnston at (402)350-6372.

–Nebraska Cattlemen