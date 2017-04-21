2017 PRCA World Standings | TSLN.com

2017 PRCA World Standings
All-around
1. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. $56,105
2. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas 55,636
3. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 53,679
4. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 44,097
5. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas 29,368
6. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 27,706
7. Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 24,482
8. Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. 23,877
9. Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 19,695
10. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 19,429
11. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 17,477
12. John Leinaweaver, Orrtanna, Pa. 16,644
13. Justin Thigpen, Waycross, Ga. 14,205
14. McCoy Profili, Okeechobee, Fla. 12,187
15. Cash Myers, Athens, Texas 11,654
16. Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, Okla. 10,579
17. Morgan Grant, Didsbury, Alberta 10,174
18. Brent Lewis, Pinon, N.M. 9,555
19. Paul David Tierney, Oral, S.D. 9,298
Bareback Riding
1. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. $60,616
2. Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, Iowa 58,646
3. R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif. 55,797
4. Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 47,375
5. Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas 43,637
6. Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah 39,905
7. Chad Rutherford, Lake Charles, La. 38,562
8. Tyler Nelson, Victor, Idaho 36,850
9. Mason Clements, Santaquin, Utah 35,718
10. Justin Miller, Billings, Mont. 33,568
11. Evan Jayne, Marseille, France 29,250
12. Winn Ratliff, Leesville, La. 28,819
13. Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 26,288
14. Wyatt Bloom, Bend, Ore. 25,826
15. J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. 24,370
16. Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba 20,982
17. Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore. 20,227
18. Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas 17,713
19. Luke Creasy, Lovington, N.M. 16,902
20. Jake Vold, Ponoka, Alberta 16,748
Steer Wrestling
1. Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. 91,959
2. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. 57,520
3. Olin Hannum, Malad, Idaho 41,060
4. Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis. 38,426
5. Baylor Roche, Tremonton, Utah 34,063
6. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. 33,913
7. Luke Branquinho, Los Alamos, Calif. 30,285
8. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 26,642
9. Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. 25,159
10. Justin Shaffer, Hallsville, Texas 24,268
11. Jason Thomas, Benton, Ark. 22,685
12. Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas 21,710
13. Blaine Jones, Templeton, Calif. 21,086
14. Jon Ragatz, Beetown, Wis. 20,153
15. J.D. Struxness, Appleton, Minn. 19,841
16. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 19,134
17. Dean McIntyre, Cloncurry, Australia 19,018
18. Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta 18,525
19. Shane Frey, Duncan, Okla. 18,347
20. Cody Cabral, Hilo, Hawaii 18,296
Team Roping (header)
1. Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz. $55,672
2. Luke Brown, Stephenville, Texas 48,859
3. Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. 46,327
4. Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla. 36,552
5. Kaleb Driggers, Albany, Ga. 36,378
6. Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif. 35,449
7. Garrett Rogers, Baker City, Ore. 31,608
8. Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. 24,076
9. Jake Cooper, Monument, N.M. 22,200
10. Travis Tryan, Billings, Mont. 21,335
11. Tom Richards, Humboldt, Ariz. 20,663
12. Jesse Stipes, Salina, Okla. 20,003
13. Kelsey Parchman, Cumberland City, Tenn. 19,136
14. Edward Hawley Jr., Surprise, Ariz. 18,369
15. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 17,455
16. Hayes Smith, Central Point, Ore. 16,359
17. Levi Simpson, Ponoka, Alberta 16,062
18. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. 15,276
19. Blake Teixeira, Tres Pinos, Calif. 14,909
20. Dustin Bird, Cut Bank, Mont. 14,779
Team Roping (heeler)
1. Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz. $55,672
2. Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas 42,541
3. Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 40,330
4. Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas 39,502
5. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. 38,057
6. Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, Okla. 36,552
7. Junior Nogueira, Presidente Pruden, Brazile 36,378
8. Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 31,608
9. Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont. 23,587
10. Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan. 23,352
11. John Robertson, Polson, Mont. 22,051
12. Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. 19,881
13. Travis Graves, Jay, Okla. 19,385
14. Kinney Harrell, Marshall, Texas 19,136
15. Ty Romo, Whiteriver, Ariz. 18,369
16. B.J. Dugger, Three Rivers, Texas 16,675
17. Jeremy Buhler, Arrowwood, Alberta 16,062
18. Tyler McKnight, Wells, Texas 15,856
19. York Gill, Stephenville, Texas 14,242
20. Travis Woodard, Stockton, Calif. 13,974
Saddle Bronc Riding
1. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $82,890
2. CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah 55,940
3. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta 47,117
4. Audy Reed, Spearman, Texas 40,149
5. Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla. 37,860
6. Tyrell J Smith, Sand Coulee, Mont. 36,361
7. Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah 33,751
8. Chuck Schmidt, Keldron, S.D. 31,157
9. Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta 27,265
10. Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La. 26,206
11. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 24,122
12. Curtis Garton, Kaitaia, New Zealand 22,267
13. Jake Wright, Milford, Utah 22,065
14. Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah 21,798
15. Nat Stratton, Goodwell. Okla. 21,796
16. Tyler Corrington, Hastings, Minn. 19,748
17. Cody Wright, Milford, Utah 18,648
18. Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah 17,799
19. Shade Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 16,515
20. Cooper DeWitt, Rio Rico, Ariz. 16,324
Tie-down Roping
1. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas $53,168
2. J.C. Malone, Plain City, Utah 49,898
3. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 45,121
4. Bryson Sechrist, Apache, Okla. 39,526
5. Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas 38,795
6. Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. 38,773
7. Randall Carlisle, Athens, La. 37,293
8. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas 37,125
9. Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho 32,199
10. Hunter Herrin, Apache, Okla. 31,835
11. Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas 30,150
12. Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan. 27,933
13. Tim Pharr, Resaca, Ga. 26,623
14. Cade Swor, Winnie, Texas 25,124
15. Ace Slone, Cuero, Texas 24,911
16. Joseph Parsons, Marana, Ariz. 23,029
17. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. 22,192
18. Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas 20,065
19. Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, Texas 19,726
20. Scott Kormos, Teague, Texas 17,171
Steer Roping
1. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas $42,405
2. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas 28,488
3. Jason Evans, Glen Rose, Texas 25,469
4. Troy Tillard, Douglas, Wyo. 22,482
5. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas 21,071
6. Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas 19,905
7. Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 18,488
8. John Bland, Turkey, Texas 18,330
9. Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. 17,226
10. Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas 16,416
11. Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 13,164
12. Shay Good, Midland, Texas 12,044
13. J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas 11,606
14. Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 11,340
15. Roger Branch, Wellston, Okla. 10,660
16. Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 10,306
17. Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas 9,401
18. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 8,287
19. Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, Okla. 7,790
20. Brian Garr, Belle Fourche, S.D. 7,714
Bull Riding
1. Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho $67,797
2. Ty Wallace, Collbran, Colo. 55,418
3. Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho 50,776
4. Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. 47,134
5. Cole Melancon, Liberty, Texas 40,622
6. Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah 38,299
7. Tanner Learmont, Cleburne, Texas 36,401
8. Dustin Bowen, Waller, Texas 35,380
9. Jordan Spears, Redding, Calif. 32,211
10. Bayle Worden, Charleston, Texas 32,182
11. Tim Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 31,928
12. Lon Danley, Tularosa, N.M. 31,047
13. Trevor Reiste, Linden, Iowa 29,201
14. Brady Portenier, Caldwell, Idaho 28,889
15. Scottie Knapp, Albuquerque, N.M. 25,872
16. Dalan Duncan, Ballard, Utah 25,612
17. Guthrie Murray, Miami, Okla. 24,955
18. Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas 23,944
19. Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah 22,050
20. Jordan Hansen, Okotoks, Alberta 21,479
barrel racing
1 Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas $113,634
2. Kathy Grimes, Medical Lake, Wa. 80,797
3. Kassie Mowry, Dublin, Texas 76,501
4. Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore 63,673
5. Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas 43,774
6. Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. 37,463
7. Ari-Anna Flynn, Charleston, Ark. 37,202
8. Taylor Langdon, Aubrey, Texas 36,112
9. Tillar Murray, Fort Worth, Texas 30,993
10. Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas 30,441
11. Carmel Wright, Roy, Mont. 29,941
12. Jana Griemsman, Piedmont, S.D. 25,819
13. Sammi Bessert, Grand Junction, Colo. 24,114
14. Ivy Conrado, Hudson, Colo. 23,660
15. Jordan Moore, Mauston, Wisc. 22,843
16. Emily Miller, Weatherford, Okla. 22,630
17. Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas 22,630
18. Fallon Taylor, Collinsville, Texas 21,375
19. Cayla Small, Bokchito, Okla. 21,252
20. Brooke Rix, Skidmore, Texas 21,194