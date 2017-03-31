2017 Wildfire Awareness Month Poster Coloring Contest | TSLN.com

May is Wildfire Awareness Month in South Dakota. To kick it off, South Dakota Wildland Fire, a division of the South Dakota Department of Agriculture, invites kids ages 3-12 to showcase their artistic abilities in this year's Wildfire Awareness Month Poster Coloring Contest.

This year's entries will reflect the theme "Be Ember Aware." Kids living in South Dakota are eligible to participate. All entries must be postmarked by April 21, 2017. Only one entry per child is allowed and submitted posters must be completed by the child with no outside assistance. Each entry must include a completed entry form. Paint, markers, crayons or colored pencils are mediums that may be used.

The contest will have two age brackets with a prize awarded to each group.

· Group 1 (Ages 3-7) Contestants submit the official "Embers on the Prairie" poster.

· Group 2 (Ages 8-12) Contestants submit the official "Forest Cabin" poster.

A Smokey Bear plush toy will be awarded to the contest winners in each category on or before May 31. Posters will not be returned.

The coloring posters may be downloaded and printed from the South Dakota Wildfire Awareness Month website at this link: http://www.sdwildfireawareness.com/#!coloring-contest/c1tkc.

All submissions must be mailed to:

South Dakota Wildland Fire Division

Attn: Casey Warren

3305 West South Street

Rapid City, SD 57702

For more information, contact Casey Warren at 605.390.2619 or email casey.warren@state.sd.us.

South Dakota Wildland Fire Division can be found on Facebook by searching SD Wildland Fire and on Twitter @SDWildlandFire.

