2018 Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation Retail Value Steer Challenge

The Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation (NCF) is seeking donations of steers for its 19th Annual Retail Value Steer Challenge (RVSC) feeding competition. This is the primary fund raiser for the Foundation and by participating in the RVSC you join other Nebraska cattle producers to support NCF projects. Funds from this event support:

Youth and Adult Leadership Programs

NCF Education Programs – Scholarships

NCF Research Programs and Infrastructure Projects

History Preservation

Judging Teams at University of Nebraska, Lincoln, Northeast Community College, Norfolk and Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture, Curtis

Your involvement ensures these programs succeed. You also receive complete carcass data on your steer or steers and the chance to win prize money. And, you are helping the state's leading industry sponsor programs that benefit our industry. Contributors should contact their tax professional as to the tax deductible status of this contribution. NCF is a 501 (3) C entity.

NCF welcomes steer donations by individuals, businesses, groups of individuals or businesses and NC affiliates. Participants can donate their own steer or purchase a steer from the Foundation for $1,100. Steers need to be delivered to Darr Feedlot at Cozad prior to November 1.

Winners will be announced at the Nebraska Cattlemen Midyear Conference in June, 2018.

For more information or to enter a steer contact Lee Weide at 402.475.2333, lweide@necattlemen.org or Jana Jensen, NC Foundation Fundraising Coordinator, at 308-588-6299.

–Nebraska Cattlemen's Association