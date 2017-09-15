2018 Stockmanship & Stewardship Request for Proposals Now Available

DENVER (September 17, 2017) – The National Cattlemen's Beef Association (NCBA) has opened its Stockmanship & Stewardship (S&S) Request for Proposals (RFP) for the 2018 Regional Event Series. These one-of-a-kind, educational programs are conducted in partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health (BI) and the checkoff-funded Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) program.

NCBA and its partners will entertain proposals for five to six regional S&S events in 2018. Cattle industry organizations including state associations, state beef councils, state/university extension agencies, colleges and universities, industry companies and ranching/farming operations are encouraged to apply.

These two-day cattle handling and educational events are intended to bring together cattle producers from regional/multistate areas, so strong proposals will illustrate collaboration among state affiliates and partner organizations/operations. Grant recipients will receive up to $10,000 to host an S&S event. Additionally, a team of NCBA staff will be dedicated to assist each host with planning, marketing, advertising and execution of the event.

For more details and the RFP, please visit http://www.stockmanshipandstewardship.org. Applications must be submitted by November 1, 2017.

–NCBA