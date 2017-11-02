4-H Members and Friends Invited to Nov. 17 Rapid City Rush Hockey Game

BROOKINGS, S.D. – The Rapid City Rush welcomes 4-H supporters to a fun filled night of hockey November 17, 2017 with events starting at 5:30 pm.

4-H members, parents, leaders, alumni and supporters are invited to a pregame social. Those associated with 4-H will also be given an opportunity to participate in a ceremonial pre-game puck drop and high five tunnels to welcome the team onto the ice. These activities – and more – will be followed by taking a 4-H picture on the ice.

Anyone interested in showing their 4-H spirit by attending the hockey game can purchase tickets through the SDSU Extension 4-H offices in Custer, Fall River, Meade, Butte/Lawrence and Pennington Counties for a reduced rate of $15 per ticket.

The order deadline is November 3, 2017. After November 3, 2017, please contact the Pennington County 4-H office as tickets will still be available at an adjusted rate.

"Our goal is to get 1,000 4-H members, parents, alumni and supporters at the game," Matthew Olson, SDSU Extension 4-H Youth Program Advisor – Pennington County.

For more information, contact the SDSU Extension Pennington County 4-H Office at 605-394-2188 or pennington.county@sdstate.edu.

–SDSU Extension