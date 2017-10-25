BROOKINGS, S.D. – Thirty-seven 4-H members representing eight South Dakota counties gathered on October 1, 2017 at the 4-H Grounds in Forestburg for the Sanborn County Fun Horse Show an annual event held as a kickoff event for National 4-H Week by participating in horse safety training, and improving their horsemanship skills in several individual events.

"Working with horses builds confidence and provides responsibility for children, but nothing is more important than their safety," said Audra Scheel, SDSU Extension 4-H Youth Program Advisor – Sanborn, Aurora & Jerauld/Buffalo Counties.

To provide safety education, Eric Kobernusz of Mt. Vernon was invited to present during the event. Kobernusz served as the horse safety instructor and judge throughout the day. He taught members basic horse safety skills.

Safety is always at the forefront of any project done in 4-H.

Other information he taught included:

How to pick up a horse's foot

Safe ground handling

Checking tack

Loping each direction in the correct lead

Turning a horse on its forehand and hind quarter

Backing the horse on the ground

Events were held to reinforce what the youth learned earlier in the day.

Ribbons were awarded in each event to the top six finishers in each class of beginner, junior and senior participants.

Points were totaled and Grand Champion and Reserve Champion ribbons and prizes were awarded to overall beginner, junior and senior participants.

This event was sponsored by Sanborn County 4-H leaders.

To learn more about how you can become involved in 4-H as a member or volunteer, contact your local SDSU Extension 4-H Youth Program Advisor. A complete listing can be found at iGrow.org under the Field Staff tab.

Results from the Sanborn County Fun Horse Show are as follows:

Showmanship

Senior:

First place, Mason Moody, Sanborn County

Second place, Samantha Ford, Davison County

Third place, Katelin Deneke, Jerauld-Buffalo County

Fourth place, Olivia Husmann, Davison County

Junior:

First place, Abby Kolousek, Jerauld-Buffalo County

Second place, Bailey Feistner, Sanborn County

Third place, Tori Buffington, Beadle County

Fourth place, Hannah Heezen, Jerauld-Buffalo County

Fifth place, Cooper Ducheneaux, Davison County

Beginner:

First place, Cash Martinez, Hutchinson County

Second place, Alexis Roesler, Jerauld-Buffalo County

Third place, Ella Kolousek, Jerauld-Buffalo County

Fourth place, Hudson Fouberg, Lake County

Fifth place, Cannon Zoss, Sanborn County

Sixth place, Ashley Pommer, Davison County

English Equitation

Junior:

First place, Kate Long, Davison County

Second place, Emerson Nielsen, Lincoln County

Third place, Abby Kolousek, Jerauld-Buffalo County

Fourth place, Bailey Feistner, Sanborn County

Fifth place, Delaney Zoss, Sanborn County

Beginner:

First place, Cash Martinez, Hutchinson County

Second place, Ella Kolousek, Jerauld-Buffalo County

Stock Seat

Senior:

First place, Olivia Husmann, Davison County

Second place, Samantha Ford, Davison County

Junior:

First place, Bailey Feistner, Sanborn County

Second place, Emerson Nielsen, Lincoln County

Third place, Delaney Zoss, Sanborn County

Fourth place, Abby Kolousek, Jerauld-Buffalo County

Fifth place, Tori Buffington, Beadle County

Sixth place, Cooper Ducheneaux, Davison County

Beginner:

First place, Cash Martinez, Hutchinson County

Second place, Alexis Roesler, Jerauld-Buffalo County

Third place, Cannon Zoss, Sanborn County

Fourth place, Ella Kolousek, Jerauld-Buffalo County

Fifth place, Hudson Fouberg, Lake County

Sixth place, Ashley Pommer, Davison County

Reining

Senior:

First place, Samantha Ford, Davison County

Second place, Olivia Husmann, Davison County

Third place, Katelin Deneke, Jerauld-Buffalo County

Junior:

First place, Delaney Zoss, Sanborn County

Second place, Bailey Feistner, Sanborn County

Third place, Abby Kolousek, Jerauld-Buffalo County

Fourth place, Emerson Nielsen, Lincoln County

Fifth place, Tori Buffington, Beadle County

Sixth place, Kayeleigh Bowden, Beadle County

Beginner:

First place, Cash Martinez, Hutchinson County

Ranch Riding

Senior:

First place, Samantha Ford, Davison County

Second place, Olivia Husmann, Davison County

Third place, Katelin Deneke, Jerauld-Buffalo County

Junior:

First place, Abby Kolousek, Jerauld-Buffalo County

Second place, Bailey Feistner, Sanborn County

Third place, Delaney Zoss, Sanborn County

Fourth place, Emerson Nielsen, Lincoln County

Beginner:

First place, Cash Martinez, Hutchinson County

Second place, Ella Kolousek, Jerauld-Buffalo County

Trail

Senior:

First place, Samantha Ford, Davison County

Second place, Katelin Deneke, Jerauld-Buffalo County

Junior:

First place, Cooper Ducheneaux, Davison County

Second place, Tori Buffington, Beadle County

Third place, Delaney Zoss, Sanborn County

Fourth place, Hannah Heezen, Jerauld-Buffalo County

Fifth place, Bailey Feistner, Sanborn County

Sixth place, Emerson Nielsen, Lincoln County

Beginner:

First place, Alexis Roesler, Jerauld-Buffalo County

Second place, Cash Martinez, Hutchinson County

Third place, Ella Kolousek, Jerauld-Buffalo County

Fourth place, Hudson Fouberg, Lake County

Key Hole

Senior:

First place, Mason Moody, Sanborn County

Second place, Samantha Ford, Davison County

Third place, Katelin Deneke, Jerauld-Buffalo County

Junior:

First place, Bailey Feistner, Sanborn County

Second place, Kayden Turner, Sanborn County

Third place, Tori Buffington, Beadle County

Fourth place, Hannah Heezen, Jerauld-Buffalo County

Fifth place, Riley Roduner, Jerauld-Buffalo County

Sixth place, Abby Kolousek, Jerauld-Buffalo County

Beginner:

First place, Ella Kolousek, Jerauld-Buffalo County

Second place, Cash Martinez, Hutchinson County

Third place, Shay Bechen, Sanborn County

Fourth place, Hudson Fouberg, Lake County

Fifth place, Cannon Zoss, Sanborn County

Sixth place, Alexis Roesler, Jerauld-Buffalo County

Pole Bending

Senior:

First place, Samantha Ford, Davison County

Second place, Katelin Deneke, Jerauld-Buffalo County

Third place, Mason Moody, Sanborn County

Junior:

First place, Hannah Heezen, Jerauld-Buffalo County

Second place, Tori Buffington, Beadle County

Third place, Delaney Zoss, Sanborn County

Fourth place, Riley Roduner, Jerauld-Buffalo County

Fifth place, Kayeleigh Bowden, Beadle County

Sixth place, Abby Kolousek, Jerauld-Buffalo County

Beginner:

First place, Ella Kolousek, Jerauld-Buffalo County

Second place, Cash Martinez, Hutchinson County

Third place, Cannon Zoss, Sanborn County

Fourth place, Hudson Fouberg, Lake County

Fifth place, Alexis Roesler, Jerauld-Buffalo County

Sixth place, Ashley Pommer, Davison County

Barrel Racing

Senior:

First place, Samantha Ford, Davison County

Second place, Mason Moody, Sanborn County

Third place, Katelin Deneke, Jerauld-Buffalo County

Junior:

First place, Hannah Heezen, Jerauld-Buffalo County

Second place, Delaney Zoss, Sanborn County

Third place, Tori Buffington, Beadle County

Fourth place, Bailey Feistner, Sanborn County

Fifth place, Kadyn Turner, Sanborn County

Sixth place, Kayeleigh Bowden, Beadle County

Beginner:

First place, Alexis Roesler, Jerauld-Buffalo County

Second place, Ella Kolousek, Jerauld-Buffalo County

Third place, Cash Martinez, Hutchinson County

Fourth place, Hudson Fouberg, Lake County

Fifth place, Cannon Zoss, Sanborn County

Sixth place, Ashley Pommer, Davison County

Break-away Roping

Senior:

First place, Mason Moody, Sanborn County

Flag Racing

Senior:

First place, Mason Moody, Sanborn County

Second place, Samantha Ford, Davison County

Junior:

First place, Hannah Heezen, Jerauld-Buffalo County

Second place, Bailey Feistner, Sanborn County

Third place, Riley Roduner, Jerauld-Buffalo County

Fourth place, Delaney Zoss, Sanborn County

Fifth place, Cooper Ducheneaux, Davison County

Sixth place, Abby Kolousek, Jerauld-Buffalo County

Beginner:

First place, Ella Kolousek, Jerauld-Buffalo County

Second place, Cash Martinez, Hutchinson County

Third place, Cannon Zoss, Sanborn County

Fourth place, Shay Bechen, Sanborn County

Fifth place, Alexis Roesler, Jerauld-Buffalo County

Overall:

Grand Champion Senior: Samantha Ford, Davison County 4-H member

Reserve Champion Senior: Mason Moody, Sanborn County 4-H member

Grand Champion Junior: Bailey Feistner, Sanborn County 4-H member

Reserve Champion Junior: Delaney Zoss, Sanborn County 4-H member

Grand Champion Beginner: Cash Martinez, Hutchinson 4-H member

Reserve Champion Beginner: Ella Kolousek, Jerauld-Buffalo 4-H member

–SDSU Extension