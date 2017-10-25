Sanborn County Fun Horse Show
October 25, 2017
BROOKINGS, S.D. – Thirty-seven 4-H members representing eight South Dakota counties gathered on October 1, 2017 at the 4-H Grounds in Forestburg for the Sanborn County Fun Horse Show an annual event held as a kickoff event for National 4-H Week by participating in horse safety training, and improving their horsemanship skills in several individual events.
"Working with horses builds confidence and provides responsibility for children, but nothing is more important than their safety," said Audra Scheel, SDSU Extension 4-H Youth Program Advisor – Sanborn, Aurora & Jerauld/Buffalo Counties.
To provide safety education, Eric Kobernusz of Mt. Vernon was invited to present during the event. Kobernusz served as the horse safety instructor and judge throughout the day. He taught members basic horse safety skills.
Safety is always at the forefront of any project done in 4-H.
Other information he taught included:
How to pick up a horse's foot
Safe ground handling
Checking tack
Loping each direction in the correct lead
Turning a horse on its forehand and hind quarter
Backing the horse on the ground
Events were held to reinforce what the youth learned earlier in the day.
Ribbons were awarded in each event to the top six finishers in each class of beginner, junior and senior participants.
Points were totaled and Grand Champion and Reserve Champion ribbons and prizes were awarded to overall beginner, junior and senior participants.
This event was sponsored by Sanborn County 4-H leaders.
To learn more about how you can become involved in 4-H as a member or volunteer, contact your local SDSU Extension 4-H Youth Program Advisor. A complete listing can be found at iGrow.org under the Field Staff tab.
Results from the Sanborn County Fun Horse Show are as follows:
Showmanship
Senior:
First place, Mason Moody, Sanborn County
Second place, Samantha Ford, Davison County
Third place, Katelin Deneke, Jerauld-Buffalo County
Fourth place, Olivia Husmann, Davison County
Junior:
First place, Abby Kolousek, Jerauld-Buffalo County
Second place, Bailey Feistner, Sanborn County
Third place, Tori Buffington, Beadle County
Fourth place, Hannah Heezen, Jerauld-Buffalo County
Fifth place, Cooper Ducheneaux, Davison County
Beginner:
First place, Cash Martinez, Hutchinson County
Second place, Alexis Roesler, Jerauld-Buffalo County
Third place, Ella Kolousek, Jerauld-Buffalo County
Fourth place, Hudson Fouberg, Lake County
Fifth place, Cannon Zoss, Sanborn County
Sixth place, Ashley Pommer, Davison County
English Equitation
Junior:
First place, Kate Long, Davison County
Second place, Emerson Nielsen, Lincoln County
Third place, Abby Kolousek, Jerauld-Buffalo County
Fourth place, Bailey Feistner, Sanborn County
Fifth place, Delaney Zoss, Sanborn County
Beginner:
First place, Cash Martinez, Hutchinson County
Second place, Ella Kolousek, Jerauld-Buffalo County
Stock Seat
Senior:
First place, Olivia Husmann, Davison County
Second place, Samantha Ford, Davison County
Junior:
First place, Bailey Feistner, Sanborn County
Second place, Emerson Nielsen, Lincoln County
Third place, Delaney Zoss, Sanborn County
Fourth place, Abby Kolousek, Jerauld-Buffalo County
Fifth place, Tori Buffington, Beadle County
Sixth place, Cooper Ducheneaux, Davison County
Beginner:
First place, Cash Martinez, Hutchinson County
Second place, Alexis Roesler, Jerauld-Buffalo County
Third place, Cannon Zoss, Sanborn County
Fourth place, Ella Kolousek, Jerauld-Buffalo County
Fifth place, Hudson Fouberg, Lake County
Sixth place, Ashley Pommer, Davison County
Reining
Senior:
First place, Samantha Ford, Davison County
Second place, Olivia Husmann, Davison County
Third place, Katelin Deneke, Jerauld-Buffalo County
Junior:
First place, Delaney Zoss, Sanborn County
Second place, Bailey Feistner, Sanborn County
Third place, Abby Kolousek, Jerauld-Buffalo County
Fourth place, Emerson Nielsen, Lincoln County
Fifth place, Tori Buffington, Beadle County
Sixth place, Kayeleigh Bowden, Beadle County
Beginner:
First place, Cash Martinez, Hutchinson County
Ranch Riding
Senior:
First place, Samantha Ford, Davison County
Second place, Olivia Husmann, Davison County
Third place, Katelin Deneke, Jerauld-Buffalo County
Junior:
First place, Abby Kolousek, Jerauld-Buffalo County
Second place, Bailey Feistner, Sanborn County
Third place, Delaney Zoss, Sanborn County
Fourth place, Emerson Nielsen, Lincoln County
Beginner:
First place, Cash Martinez, Hutchinson County
Second place, Ella Kolousek, Jerauld-Buffalo County
Trail
Senior:
First place, Samantha Ford, Davison County
Second place, Katelin Deneke, Jerauld-Buffalo County
Junior:
First place, Cooper Ducheneaux, Davison County
Second place, Tori Buffington, Beadle County
Third place, Delaney Zoss, Sanborn County
Fourth place, Hannah Heezen, Jerauld-Buffalo County
Fifth place, Bailey Feistner, Sanborn County
Sixth place, Emerson Nielsen, Lincoln County
Beginner:
First place, Alexis Roesler, Jerauld-Buffalo County
Second place, Cash Martinez, Hutchinson County
Third place, Ella Kolousek, Jerauld-Buffalo County
Fourth place, Hudson Fouberg, Lake County
Key Hole
Senior:
First place, Mason Moody, Sanborn County
Second place, Samantha Ford, Davison County
Third place, Katelin Deneke, Jerauld-Buffalo County
Junior:
First place, Bailey Feistner, Sanborn County
Second place, Kayden Turner, Sanborn County
Third place, Tori Buffington, Beadle County
Fourth place, Hannah Heezen, Jerauld-Buffalo County
Fifth place, Riley Roduner, Jerauld-Buffalo County
Sixth place, Abby Kolousek, Jerauld-Buffalo County
Beginner:
First place, Ella Kolousek, Jerauld-Buffalo County
Second place, Cash Martinez, Hutchinson County
Third place, Shay Bechen, Sanborn County
Fourth place, Hudson Fouberg, Lake County
Fifth place, Cannon Zoss, Sanborn County
Sixth place, Alexis Roesler, Jerauld-Buffalo County
Pole Bending
Senior:
First place, Samantha Ford, Davison County
Second place, Katelin Deneke, Jerauld-Buffalo County
Third place, Mason Moody, Sanborn County
Junior:
First place, Hannah Heezen, Jerauld-Buffalo County
Second place, Tori Buffington, Beadle County
Third place, Delaney Zoss, Sanborn County
Fourth place, Riley Roduner, Jerauld-Buffalo County
Fifth place, Kayeleigh Bowden, Beadle County
Sixth place, Abby Kolousek, Jerauld-Buffalo County
Beginner:
First place, Ella Kolousek, Jerauld-Buffalo County
Second place, Cash Martinez, Hutchinson County
Third place, Cannon Zoss, Sanborn County
Fourth place, Hudson Fouberg, Lake County
Fifth place, Alexis Roesler, Jerauld-Buffalo County
Sixth place, Ashley Pommer, Davison County
Barrel Racing
Senior:
First place, Samantha Ford, Davison County
Second place, Mason Moody, Sanborn County
Third place, Katelin Deneke, Jerauld-Buffalo County
Junior:
First place, Hannah Heezen, Jerauld-Buffalo County
Second place, Delaney Zoss, Sanborn County
Third place, Tori Buffington, Beadle County
Fourth place, Bailey Feistner, Sanborn County
Fifth place, Kadyn Turner, Sanborn County
Sixth place, Kayeleigh Bowden, Beadle County
Beginner:
First place, Alexis Roesler, Jerauld-Buffalo County
Second place, Ella Kolousek, Jerauld-Buffalo County
Third place, Cash Martinez, Hutchinson County
Fourth place, Hudson Fouberg, Lake County
Fifth place, Cannon Zoss, Sanborn County
Sixth place, Ashley Pommer, Davison County
Break-away Roping
Senior:
First place, Mason Moody, Sanborn County
Flag Racing
Senior:
First place, Mason Moody, Sanborn County
Second place, Samantha Ford, Davison County
Junior:
First place, Hannah Heezen, Jerauld-Buffalo County
Second place, Bailey Feistner, Sanborn County
Third place, Riley Roduner, Jerauld-Buffalo County
Fourth place, Delaney Zoss, Sanborn County
Fifth place, Cooper Ducheneaux, Davison County
Sixth place, Abby Kolousek, Jerauld-Buffalo County
Beginner:
First place, Ella Kolousek, Jerauld-Buffalo County
Second place, Cash Martinez, Hutchinson County
Third place, Cannon Zoss, Sanborn County
Fourth place, Shay Bechen, Sanborn County
Fifth place, Alexis Roesler, Jerauld-Buffalo County
Overall:
Grand Champion Senior: Samantha Ford, Davison County 4-H member
Reserve Champion Senior: Mason Moody, Sanborn County 4-H member
Grand Champion Junior: Bailey Feistner, Sanborn County 4-H member
Reserve Champion Junior: Delaney Zoss, Sanborn County 4-H member
Grand Champion Beginner: Cash Martinez, Hutchinson 4-H member
Reserve Champion Beginner: Ella Kolousek, Jerauld-Buffalo 4-H member
–SDSU Extension