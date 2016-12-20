40th Bob Feist Invitational to team with Wrangler | TSLN.com

RENO, Nev. (Dec. 16, 2016) – Ullman-Peterson Events, the owner of the richest one-day Open and Amateur ropings in America, has rebranded the amateur events for 2017 and added a title sponsorship from Wrangler, the iconic and leading western American denim brand.

Not only does the change make one of the richest weeks in western sports even richer, but it also allows fans worldwide to watch the world’s richest one-day Open roping live for the first time in 40 years, exclusively via the Wrangler Network (www.wranglernetwork.com).

“We are proud to expand our partnership with the BFI,” said Wrangler’s Jeff Chadwick. “Putting these events on the Wrangler Network allows viewers across the world to see the high quality of competition.”

The new Wrangler BFI Week at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Evens Center in Reno, Nev., will include the following events:

· Monday, June 19: The 40th Annual Bob Feist Invitational, featuring 100 of the world’s best Open teams competing over six rounds for more than $800,000 in cash and prizes.

· Tuesday, June 20: The 21st edition of the #11 Reno Million-Dollar Invitational, keeping its traditional format of a $1,000,000 payout to ropers whose classifications don’t exceed #11 as a team.

· Wednesday, June 21: The brand-new #12 High Desert Showdown, with $10,000 added to the purse by Wrangler. Contestants must be at least 21 years old, and the event features four go-rounds and fees of $1,000 per roper.

· Thursday, June 22: The All-Girl Challenge starts with the traditional enter-twice, four-round Ladies Only team roping and adds a #8 Incentive paying at least $5,000 and a Youth Incentive paying at least $2,500. New this year is a three-round breakaway jackpot, and All-Girl all-around championship.

The Reno Million-Dollar Invitational and All-Girl Challenge, held since 1996 in conjunction with the half-million-dollar Reno Rodeo and BFI, continue to make the week a huge draw for fans and ropers alike. Including the payoff at the week’s additional amateur World Series competitions off-site, the collective athlete purse in Reno that week now nears $3.6 million.

“For years, people have enjoyed an extended stay in Reno to kick off their summer with these great jackpots, and we wanted to make it a week of roping for virtually every gender and classification,” said Daren Peterson, who will co-produce the week’s events with Corky Ullman.

More information on Wrangler BFI Week will be available soon at http://www.BFIWeek.com, and for details on the BFI itself, visit http://www.BobFeistInvitational.com. Hotel reservations with special roper rates starting at $54 are available at the Silver Legacy Resort, the Eldorado, and Circus by using rate code BFI17.

–Wrangler Network