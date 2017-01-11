95,806 Stock Show fans celebrate opening weekend | TSLN.com

Denver, CO – The National Western Stock Show announces the second highest opening weekend attendance in Stock Show history with 95,806 guests. The number is just 1,293 shy of last year’s opening weekend attendance record.

The grounds were filled with families and guests of all ages enjoying everything from pro rodeos and horse shows to baby animals and stick horse races. “A huge thank you to our stock show fans that came out to help us kick-off the 111th Stock Show this weekend,” said Paul Andrews, President & CEO of the National Western Stock Show. “We realize the value of family time and we appreciate that people and their families choose to spend it with us”.

Tomorrow, the Stock Show is offering fans a chance to enjoy the grounds at no cost. Tuesday, January 10th is FREE Grounds Admission Day at the National Western Stock Show. Visit the NW box office to get a ticket and enjoy the day.

The 2017 National Western Stock Show will continue for two more weeks with the final day of Stock Show on Sunday, January 22. For more information and tickets visit nationalwestern.com or call 1-866-464-2626.

