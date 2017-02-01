A COOL state: South Dakota legislators introduce state country of origin labeling bill | TSLN.com

South Dakota Senate Bill 135 seeks to implement country of origin labeling for beef across the state.

The national country of origin labeling law was repealed in 2015.

Senators Russell, Frehrichs, Heinert, Maher, Representatives Brunner, Lesmeister, Marty, May McCleery and Herman Otten co-sponsored the bill that has not yet been taken up in the House Ag and Natural Resources Committee.

The bill would make selling unlabeled meat a Class 2 misdemeanor.

