Advantages of Grass-Legume Mixes for Hay and Grazing

Research projects have been done over the years in various states, looking at the potential and possible advantages of grass-legume mixtures for hay and pasture.

RESEARCH IN WYOMING AND NORTH DAKOTA – Anowar Islam, PhD, Associate Professor, Forage Agroecologist, University of Wyoming has been conducting research trials on legumes and grasses in various locations around Wyoming.

Some grass hay producers in Wyoming apply a significant amount of nitrogen fertilizer to increase productivity, but chemical fertilizers increase production cost and can degrade the soil and environment if not applied carefully. According to Islam's research, legumes can be a two-fer solution. They can fix free atmospheric nitrogen to provide natural fertilizer and grass-legume mixtures could be a good alternative to reduce production costs and increase yield, quality, and stand persistence of forage crops. Information has been lacking, however, on optimum seeding mass ratios of grass-legume mixtures in Wyoming conditions.

Based on over three years' study in Wyoming, Islam's work provides clear evidence that grass-legume mixtures have beneficial effects on forage productivity, quality, and stand persistence. Most of his trials have utilized orchardgrass or meadow brome as the grass mixed with the legume.

If a legume is mixed with the grass, this can improve the quality of the forage, but then the question is what proportion should it be, and how long will this mix persist? "With some mixes after 3 or 4 years the legume is starting to disappear and we no longer get the nitrogen-fixing benefit. Until then, however, we don't need to add any nitrogen to the soil. So the big question is how long a legume can persist in the system so that the stand is still productive, still high quality, etc."

He started one study in 2009 that is still continuing at different locations in Wyoming. One study was at the James C. Hageman Sustainable Agriculture Research and Extension Center (SAREC) near Lingle (near Torrington) at about 4000 feet elevation, to identify optimum seeding ratios of grass and legume for improved forage yields, quality, and stand persistence. "I did another study at Laramie, which is more than 7000 feet elevation, and a similar study is ongoing in Sheridan, in the northeast corner of Wyoming," he says.

"We use different seeding rates because this is an experiment and we want to answer producers' questions about the best proportions for grass and legumes for a persistent stand." Islam said he planted 15 to 18 treatments at various locations including 100 percent legume, 100 percent grass, and many different proportions of each such as 30 percent grass and 70 percent legume, 50-50 and more. "After several years we found that if you have at least 25 percent legume the stand is very productive and even exceeds the productivity of grass that has 100 pounds of nitrogen applied annually."

Data on each stand is collected every year. One stand, planted in a 50-50 mix measured 45 to 46 percent alfalfa the second year and 42 percent alfalfa the third and fourth years. "We concluded that after 4 or 5 years a 50-50 mix would be very appropriate, highly productive, and fairly persistent. If you plant less than 30 percent legume at the start, the first year it will be good, but after the third year the legume is declining and slowly disappearing from the system. The grass tends to choke out the legume; you don't get the benefit of good productivity for very long, and the quality drops. It's optimum to start with 50-50, and if you go below 30 percent it won't last very long," Islam says.

There are hundreds of brome grasses, but basically two types that are utilized for forage, he said. One is smooth brome (no hair on the leaves) and the other is meadow brome. "Both are very productive, high quality winter-hardy cool season grasses, but the smooth brome is more aggressive. It has more rhizomatous growth, producing a lot of rhizomes under the soil so the plant can pop up in different places," he said. The fast-growing rhizomes can create sod-bound conditions, which can be a problem.

"The meadow brome is better because it is not as aggressive and mixes better with other grasses and with legumes. This is the reason we use meadow brome in many of our studies instead of smooth brome," he says.

Being a winter-hardy perennial, it lasts a long time—longer than a legume. "Meadow brome is a highly adaptable species, especially in the mountain west, and a stand remains productive for 8 to 10 years or more. There are examples of some stands surviving 50 years or more. So we don't need to reseed, if we manage it well. Thus we can have a productive stand for a long time without spending much money. If we don't manage it well, however, the productivity and quality slowly declines."

Since the meadow brome or orchardgrass regrows quite well, you can get a second and often a third cutting from this mix, if you have enough moisture. "In our studies we had irrigation, and normally got three cuttings, and sometimes four." In 2012, when it was extremely dry, they thought we would only get two cuts, but the farm had implemented a water system so they continued to irrigate and got four cuttings. "These grasses and the alfalfa are cool-season plants, and grow well in our summer weather (which is not as hot as Texas, for instance). The alfalfa and meadow brome are very compatible and grow well together, though the alfalfa grows a little faster. If temperature gets very hot, however, neither plant will grow very well. So in our climate, if we are able to supply water, we get continuous regrowth and we are able to get four cuttings," he explains.

Orchardgrass is almost as prolific as brome. "A plot with 50 percent alfalfa and 50 percent orchardgrass produced about 26,000 pounds per acre for a 3 year total, whereas meadow brome and alfalfa produced about 29,000 pounds," Islam says.

Kevin Sedivec, Professor of Range Science, North Dakota State University has also done several trials on grass-alfalfa mixes. "What works here in the northern plains is sometimes a bit different than in other areas. There are only two grasses that grow really well with alfalfa – that enable us to get two crops/cuttings per season of a grass-alfalfa mix. These are meadow brome grass and orchardgrass. Both will both regrow along with the alfalfa for a second cutting." Sedivec said that further south, tall fascue is also useful, and while some northern producers are using it, the grass can winterkill so he doesn't promote it here.

"The meadow brome and orchardgrass really fit well in the Dakotas and western Minnesota but not as well for Montana and Wyoming unless you irrigate. These grasses require a fair amount of water, so when you get into drier climates they are more limited if you want to get multiple crops. In the West, if you have good soils, with good water-holding capacity you can use the meadow brome but not the orchardgrass because it doesn't do well in dry situations and also tends to winterkill in open winters without snow cover to protect it. The orchardgrass fits best in South Dakota and the southeastern part of North Dakota," he explains.

"Those are the two best options if you want a good grass-alfalfa mix that will last many years. We have a stand here at the Central Grassland Research Extension Center that we seeded in 1988 and we still have a good stand today. We've never broken it up, and consistently take two cuttings of the stand. It was planted nearly 30 years ago as a 50-50 mix and today it's about 60 percent meadow brome and 40 percent alfalfa," says Sedivec. This shows the longevity of a 50-50 mix; it doesn't need to be replanted very often.

"Some producers want more alfalfa in their mix, such as a 75-25 percent alfalfa-grass mix, and use a seeding rate to achieve that objective. That mix will still last quite a while; probably in the 5 to 10 year range, then drops to a 50-50 mix due to alfalfa die-off. But if your goal is to always have a 50-50 mixture, the stand can last 20 years or more with that kind of a mix and good management. We've done it here in numerous places. If you want a 50-50 mix you can be assured that it will last 10 years or longer."

TO FERTILIZE OR NOT? – Producers often wonder if they need to fertilize this kind of stand. "My answer would probably be yes, though most people don't. If you want to maximize performance (especially with a 50-50 mix), however, it does pay to fertilize periodically," says Sedivec.

Even though the alfalfa is a nitrogen-fixing plant that adds nitrogen to the soil, it only benefits the grass that grows within 1 to 3 feet of the alfalfa plant. If alfalfa plants are 3 to 5 feet apart, there will be grasses in those spaces that will be lacking in nitrogen. Sedivec recommends adding nitrogen to increase fertility and biomass for the grass, usually by the fourth or fifth year after you've planted this mix, and then fertilizing every other year thereafter. You don't have to fertilize as often as if it was just straight grass.

HAYING AND GRAZING – Whether it's grass, alfalfa, or a mix, you want to bale at optimum moisture level. "This is usually 14 to 16 percent moisture," says Sedivec. The difference in the two plants is that the grass tends to dry down quicker than the alfalfa, especially on the first cutting; it can be a little trickier putting it up just right.

"The second cutting is usually easier because in July (here in our region) the weather tends to be a little drier and hotter, with better drying conditions for hay. We might be able to put it up a day and a half after cutting, versus 3 to 4 days on the first crop," says Sedivec. A blanket rule of thumb is just to put it up at the right time, when it's ready, and dry enough to bale.

The 50-50 mix can also be grazed. "The beauty of a 50-50 mix or less is that cows rarely bloat on it because they generally select the grass first, over the alfalfa, when they graze," says Sedivec. "I don't make a blanket statement that producers don't have to worry about bloat because there is always a cow or two that will seek out the alfalfa and eat more of it. You still have to deal with timing, being careful when you put the cattle on this type of pasture," he explains.

"You want to be sure the dew is off the alfalfa, and that cattle have a full belly when they go out, so they don't overload on alfalfa. The majority of the herd, however, will tend to graze grass first and alfalfa second, which keeps the belly full of grass. I've rarely seen bloat in those scenarios, especially in late summer or fall. Spring can be trickier because you have a lot more dew in the mornings," he says.

"What we do at the Central Grassland Research Extension Center is take the first growth off in mid-June as a hay crop, and then a second cutting in late July if moisture is sufficient. We normally get two crops because the meadow brome and alfalfa will regrow together. After the second cutting we graze the regrowth, usually from mid-October until we think the cattle should come off. You don't want to graze it too short and expose the buds just before winter, so we graze it at a light to moderate rate. We've done that here, ever since we planted that stand—for more than 2 decades. This same management could also work for an alfalfa-orchardgrass mix.

SAINFOIN AND BIRDSFOOT TREFOIL RESEARCH – Sanfoin is a legume that's sometimes used instead of alfalfa because it doesn't have the risk for bloat. In some conditions it doesn't regrow as well as alfalfa, however, and is best for only one cutting. Islam has done studies in various locations in Wyoming with several legumes including sanfoin. One of those studies is ongoing at Sheridan, using alfalfa, sainfoin and birdsfoot trefoil as the legume, and meadow brome as the grass.

"In one study at Sheridan we used 100 percent sainfoin, 50-50 mix, and 30-70. The test plots at Sheridan using meadow brome (70 percent) and alfalfa (30 percent) produced maximum yield and maximum economic returns, compared to sainfoin. The sainfoin doesn't have a high regrowth rate, compared to alfalfa. If it has too much pressure from grass, sainfoin slowly disappears. Our 4 and 5 year studies showed that a 50-50 mix of sainfoin (or alfalfa) still do ok, but compared to alfalfa and birdsfoot trefoil, the sainfoin is lower. Birdsfoot trefoil does well, and provides nutritive value very similar to alfalfa," he says.

"The sainfoin didn't do as well, in comparison. This was in irrigated conditions. Sainfoin does not tolerate too much water. If the water table is too high it doesn't grow very well either. It also doesn't have the ability of alfalfa and birdsfoot trefoil to tolerate some root rot diseases. It starts slowly declining in growth and disappearing in an irrigated system over time. Sainfoin does best in a dryland system, or in conditions with frequent but small amounts of water," he says.

Sainfoin is often grazed rather than put up as hay, because there is no problem with bloat. "It can be readily grazed with no problems. Birdsfoot trefoil is another bloat-free, dual-purpose legume that can be used for hay and grazing," Islam says.

Sedivec has also done some research on sainfoin. "It has become a popular legume in the drier climates of the Northern Plains. I've seen a number of ranchers use it, but the main thing people need to understand is it's a one-cutting legume. You can plant sainfoin if you know you are only going to get one crop per season. Regrowth is extremely slow, with limited biomass. You cut it for hay later than you'd cut alfalfa, and there's insufficient regrowth for a second cutting," says Sedivec.

"Where we see sainfoin grown is mainly in Wyoming, eastern Montana and some areas of the Dakotas that have less precipitation during the growing season. It works well in areas where you know you can only get one crop. In this situation it will be equal to or better than alfalfa. But in regions where you can get multiple crops of alfalfa, sainfoin isn't an economical option," he explains.

"I've rarely seen sainfoin planted with grass, but some ranchers in Montana have planted it with cool-season tame grasses like crested wheatgrass. This is primarily because it's not very competitive with other plants. It doesn't compete well against weeds or grass. The main problem we have with sainfoin—whether in Wyoming or North Dakota–is that it doesn't compete with whatever broadleaf plants or grasses are present. The sainfoin also isn't as persistent as alfalfa and is usually not a viable stand by the 4th year of 5th year." Sedivec says you wouldn't want to put anything else with it because that would simply shorten the life of the stand, especially in the Dakotas.

It does have an advantage, however, because it is Roundup tolerant. "You can use a light rate of Roundup (to kill any weeds) and not kill the sainfoin. In the Dakotas we often see ranchers plant sainfoin and spray it every year with 8 to 12 ounces of Roundup. The Roundup tends to stunt its growth for about a week, and then it takes off and really grows. Producers spray weeds in late May or early June and the sainfoin will bounce back," says Sedivec.

A forage specialist in Montana developed this sainfoin variety. They are all Roundup tolerant, but he developed a strain that is even better. "I've seen a rancher do that here, and one in South Dakota, using Roundup to keep the stand of sainfoin clean and free of weeds. Both ranchers, however, tilled up their sainfoin by year 5. It just didn't last longer than that," he says.

RANCHER PREFERENCE – Ranchers have their own preferences regarding how they grow, feed and graze legumes and legume-grass mixes, and what works best in some situations may not work as well in others.

Neal and Amanda Sorenson (raising registered Angus on their Powder River Ranch, near Spotted Horse, Wyoming) prefer to feed alfalfa-grass hay. "We buy some and also put it up. We rarely buy straight alfalfa hay," says Amanda.

"We prefer the mixed hay for our cows. The mix is usually higher in crude protein than straight grass hay, meeting nutritional needs of mature cows, and will also give them good 'fill'. It is easy to feed, and if feeding weaned calves you don't have to worry about bloating and killing them like you do if feeding straight alfalfa," she says.

Even though alfalfa has more nutrients and is higher in protein than most grasses, it's lower in energy. The cow converts lower-quality grass hay and straw to energy in the rumen via fermentation breakdown by the rumen microbes, but needs protein to "feed" the rumen microbes. On a cold day, straight alfalfa is not adequate for producing heat energy and cows can't stay warm enough.

"In simple terms the grass slows the digestive tract and cows seem satisfied longer. Alfalfa is a highly digestible feed that will pass through the gut quickly and be more utilized by the cows but they will not stay satisfied as long, or stay as warm on a cold day," explains Amanda.

"We feed a supplement with our grass mix hay that wouldn't be necessary with straight alfalfa hay, but we feel the mixed hay is better for our operation and our needs as far as safety and convenience in feeding and not having to mechanically combine forages to balance rations. During calving we like the mix too, because it gives the baby calves a dry spot to lay for a while because the cows don't eat it up as quickly," she says.

"All our hay fields are dryland, and planted as a grass-alfalfa mix. We do a 1/3 alfalfa and 2/3 grass seed mix when we plant. This enables safe grazing throughout the year and our stands stay productive longer than straight alfalfa plantings. The alfalfa in the seeding mix will "fix" nitrogen in the soil and help the grass stands be more productive without having to fertilize," she says.

Jack Holden (Holden Herefords, at Valier, Montana) raises registered Herefords. He prefers sainfoin over alfalfa in his pastures and hay. "We've had sainfoin mixes (with orchardgrass and brome grass) since 1965; this is what we currently have on most of our pivots. My dad wrote his master's thesis on sainfoin and helped with development of the seed when it first came over from Turkey to Montana State University. He was able to bring some of that seed home so we were one of the first ranches to use it," he says.

"We have enough hay ground that we can put up most of the hay we need with one cutting. We've also put in newer stands of that mix over the years. On our soil, sainfoin stands last much longer than alfalfa. We have some stands 40 years old, that are still producing about 3 tons per acre on the first cutting, but we generally rotate them out every 12 to 18 years," Holden says.

Some people have trouble keeping sainfoin stands going for more than a few years but the ranch at Valier has perfect soil for it. "We have gravelly, well-drained soils, with ideal conditions for this plant. Sainfoin works phenomenally well in the right conditions but dies out quicker in a heavier soil," he says.

"We have some 15-year-old stands that are stilling producing very well. Our newer stands produce 4-plus tons on one cutting and we do some second cuttings on some of it, but mostly we graze the regrowth. This is our fall pasture and we don't have to worry about bloat," he says.

"The sainfoin is also more palatable. Cows will walk away from our alfalfa-grass mix hay if we are feeding it, to go eat sainfoin hay. In winter the sainfoin-grass hay creates a lot more heat energy for the cattle than alfalfa-grass hay; they are fuller and more comfortable—especially compared to a hay that's just a little grass and mostly alfalfa. If it's really cold, cows have looser manure on the alfalfa mix, and calves get milk scours because cows produce too much milk with alfalfa. We still have adequate protein with the sanfoin-grass mixes, but it takes a little more digestion to break down and creates more body heat. The cows are just happier and healthier," says Holden.

"A custom hay-grinder comes here, and we use our alfalfa mainly in the mixes we grind—mixing it with grass hay or straw or some first-year rotation hay that has weeds in it. We can grind it and mix the alfalfa in, to boost the protein. This is our main use for alfalfa and alfalfa-grass mixes, using it for our replacement heifers," he says.

Wildlife can be problem when you grow sainfoin or alfalfa. "The deer really like sainfoin and we have some areas we need to replant just because the deer have hit it so hard," says Holden.

Mark and Della Ehlke raise purebred Herefords and Angus near Townsend, Montana. They grow their own hay, including some straight alfalfa. "We like to use alfalfa as a protein source, and we also feed a grass-alfalfa mix. We grow straight alfalfa on certain fields, to mix with straw when we feed it—to meet the roughage requirements of the cattle," says Mark.

In stands of straight alfalfa he uses chemical sprays to control weeds. "We don't use the Roundup Ready alfalfa (that you can spray with Roundup) but there are a couple chemicals available that work with regular types of alfalfa if you time it right—to clean the weeks out. In some stands we'll go back the following year and seed grass into the alfalfa. This gives the perfect mix to feed, and also to market for horse hay. We have a small clientele of horse owners and that's what they prefer to buy."

At one point there was a good market in Montana for alfalfa as dairy hay. "There still is, if you can put it up right—to ship to western dairies. But there are not very many dairies in Montana anymore," says Mark.

Alfalfa is versatile but also has drawbacks. "We've been experimenting with sainfoin. Cows love it and you don't have to worry about bloat. We graze the sainfoin and it can be hard to stay ahead of. If it gets too mature, the plants become too stemmy. We grazed some pivots this year that were sainfoin mixed with grass, and when some got ahead of the cattle we made hay. It's nice, bright green hay, but really large stems. I am nervous about how well the cows will eat the stemmy hay. In the past we were able to stay ahead of it, with grazing; this is the first year we've baled it this mature," says Mark.

He really likes it for pasture because the cattle do so well. "We grazed some fall-born calves on sainfoin pastures this summer and they gained 3 pounds a day. It's a great way to put weight on cattle, once you get a stand established," he says.

On their ranch, Ehlke's have planted sainfoin on a variety of soils, from heavy soil to gravelly. "The only difference we are seeing so far is water requirements, since the gravel doesn't hold water very long," Mark says.

In North Dakota, Austin Hager is a 4th-generation rancher at Karlsruhe, and grows a lot of alfalfa. "We try to grow straight alfalfa and use it as a protein source, to grind in with other forages like low-quality grass hay or straw. We grind a lot of straw with our alfalfa. This stretches our feed supply a lot farther. Most years we can get all the straw we want around here for $15 a bale (big bales), but after this past summer's drought the growers are asking $35 to $40 a bale," he says.

"We try to keep our stands pure alfalfa, and now have some Roundup Ready alfalfa. If we get weeds or grass we can spray it, to kill everything but the alfalfa. It's more expensive to plant this Roundup Ready alfalfa but we feel that if we can keep the grass and weeds out of it, our stands will last more years before we have to break it up and replant it," he says.

In the long term, it becomes more cost-effective and spreads the investment over more years. "This is only our 5th year using this type of alfalfa, but we are hoping to get 10 to 12 years," he says.

"We use alfalfa in nearly all of our rations when feeding cattle. We have two quarter sections of pure alfalfa, and about three quarter sections of a grass-alfalfa mix, with brome grass. That mix can be fed by itself, and we usually grind that for our calves when we background them. This is also the hay we feed to our horses; it makes excellent horse feed," says Hager. F