AEI study: Farm programs don’t affect poor people’s nutrition | TSLN.com

The American Enterprise Institute last week released a study that concludes,”Farm subsidy programs have little impact on food consumption, food security, or nutrition in the United States, despite occasional claims to the contrary.”

The study was written by Joseph Glauber, a former Agriculture Department chief economist now with the International Food Policy Research Institute, Daniel Sumner of the University of California at Davis, and Parke Wilde of the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University.

At a January 23 briefing a panel of critics said they largely agreed with the conclusion of the paper, but Stephanie Mercier, a former Senate Agriculture Committee economist now with the Farm Journal Foundation, said she considered “this whole premise is a bit of a straw man” because the argument that farm subsidies help low income people is rarely made.

–The Hagstrom Report