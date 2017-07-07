Ag college student registration is July 17 | TSLN.com

Curtis, Neb. – Campus wide WiFi and updated technology will greet participants at New Student Registration July 17 at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture.

The season's third NSR Day will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., giving students one-on-one sessions with advisors, faculty and staff along with a look at upgraded technology across campus, said Dean Ron Rosati.

"Incoming freshmen and transfer students will register for classes in our award-winning academic programs, visit residence halls and prepare for college entrance with a "checklist" of what they will need when classes begin on August 21," said Tina Smith, NCTA admissions and recruiting coordinator.

Students and families can meet with Ryan Bauman, director of Residence Life, regarding student life activities and residential living.

A new feature this fall is single-rate tuition for all students who attend NCTA, regardless of state of residence. The tuition rate is $127.50 per credit hour.

"Single rate tuition will apply to Nebraskans as well as non-residents," Smith emphasized. "We welcome any students to make application online to attend NCTA, an open admission institution."

Prospective students may apply at: http://ncta.unl.edu/apply-now, a common application for all University campuses.

Activities Monday are at the Nebraska Agriculture Industry Education Center at University Street and Siminoe Boulevard. Campus tours will be available.

–Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture