Ag groups sign MOU with NRCS | TSLN.com

Nine private-sector agricultural organizations have signed a memorandum of understanding with the Agriculture Department’s Natural Resources Conservation Service to establish a collaborative framework “to enhance and accelerate the transfer and adoption of technologies and approaches for improved agricultural production and natural resource stewardship” through activities such as “employee training, producer outreach, joint projects, and communications efforts.”

The goals of the agreement, which was signed December 13 in a ceremony at the Mayflower Hotel, include:

▪ Developing case studies with a focus on soil health and the 4Rs (Right source, Right rate, Right time, Right place) of nutrient management.

▪ Hosting a national orientation and training event.

▪ Creating a joint recognition program for highlighting successful, local partnerships.

Signatories in addition to NRCS include the National Association of Conservation Districts; the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture; The Fertilizer Institute; the Agricultural Retailers Association; the American Society of Agronomy; the Soil Science Society of America; the Crop Science Society of America; Syngenta; and CropLife America.

“By connecting the strengths and skills of our various partners, we will be able to better help the people who grow food and fiber, maintain the viability of farming and ranching, and conserve the natural resources for future generations,” NRCS Chief Jason Weller said in a news release.

“The CropLife Foundation is already deeply involved in projects to advance eco-conscious technologies, such as through our work with Iowa University on prairie strips integrated with row crops. By aligning our efforts with the other signatories, we can multiply our impact, improve efficiency, and increase access to and awareness of increasingly advanced farming technologies,” said CropLife America President and CEO Jay Vroom.

“NACD and the nearly 3,000 conservation districts we represent nationwide – including the 17,000 people who serve on their governing boards – look forward to sharing the expertise we’ve gained in the areas of soil health and water conservation in the eight decades since the Dust Bowl,” said NACD President Lee McDaniel.

