Ag-Industry Job Fair partners with Black Hills Stock Show® | TSLN.com

Finding and keeping good help on an operation is one of the most crucial elements to consider in agriculture. Is the candidate right for the position? Is the operation right for the candidate? There are numerous factors to equate in making sure the employee, employer and product are all cohesive in order to meet the end goal. Easier said than done. Hiring good employees on the farm or ranch is a multi-step process and one of the most important steps is the interviewing process.

The HIRED event is an ag-industry job fair with educational workshops for both job seekers and employers. The job fairs will be Wednesday Feb. 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Rapid City Civic Center.

The two events will have multiple workshops intended to educate every party involved in a hiring process including the employers along with prospected employees. “Job –Seeking Education” gives tips on resume writing and interviewing. “How to Hire” will give employers insight and guidance for the hiring process and conducting effective interviews. Presenters in South Dakota include Jeff Wehrung from Black Hills State University’s Entrepreneurs Studies along with the South Dakota Department of Labor.

“Employment is a huge sector within our industry and finding the right fit for your operation or the right company for an individual can be like finding a needle in a haystack,” said Kelsey Snyder Ruzicka, HIRED director. “Times have changed and so have the way business gets done. Time and resources directly reflect profit margins. This is the best way we can reach a wide-spread audience and develop techniques to make sure things run as smoothly as possible on both sides of the interview table.”

The event is free to job-seekers and registration is not required. The South Dakota Department of Labor will provide on-site resume-writing help. Employment vendors and job postings will showcase a multitude of opportunities available in the ag industry and attendees will have the ability to visit one-on-one without the pressures of a structured interview.

For more details, or if interested in participating as an employer, contact Ruzicka at 877-347-9109 or kesnyder@tsln-fre.com

–Black Hills Stock Show