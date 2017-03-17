Agriculture Day at the Capitol set for Wednesday in Denver | TSLN.com

Food competition, celebration of state's ag industry one of the most popular events under the Golden Dome

A celebration of Colorado's agricultural producers and agribusinesses is set for Wednesday, March 22, at the State Capitol Building in Denver.

The 48 organizations that make up the Colorado Ag Council are hosting Agriculture Day at the Capitol, starting at 10:45 a.m. and featuring the teaming up of 14 local chefs with various lawmakers and ag representatives in a cook-off competition of Colorado-grown foods. Lunch will be served around 11:30 a.m.

The public and media are all invited to attend the event, which takes place as part of National Agriculture Week.

The Colorado ag celebration at the State Capitol has become one of the most popular events under the Golden Dome – attended by about 1,000 people last year, including the governor, state legislators, farmers, ranchers and many others.

Each year, it showcases all that Colorado's ag industry does for our state, highlighting its efforts in feeding Colorado's 5 million-plus people, its stewardship of our resources, and its $40 billion economic impact – a top two or three contributor to the state's economy each year.

Recognition of the Colorado ag industry's $16 million in donations to local food banks during 2016 will also serve as one of the highlights. Delivering a big "thank you" to the state's producers will be Feeding Colorado Board Chairman Bob O'Connor.

"Year in and year out, Colorado's agriculture industry is one of our biggest supporters, and 2016 was certainly no different," O'Connor – who is also the executive director of the Weld Food Bank in Greeley – said in reference to the ag industry's product and monetary contributions to Colorado's five Feeding America food banks, which totaled up to $16,085,678 last year. "So many of those in need in our state are better off because of the generosity of Colorado's farmers, ranchers and agribusinesses. The number of people they help us reach is just incredible, and we can't thank them enough."

Anyone looking for more information about Agriculture Day at the Capitol can contact event manager David Collie at david@collieconsultingllc.com.

–Colorado Ag Council