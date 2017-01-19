Alfalfa Seed Advisory Committee Meets Feb. 13, Billings | TSLN.com

Helena, Mont. – The Montana Alfalfa Seed Advisory Committee will meet at 10 am on Monday, February 13 in Billings at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center. An agenda for the meeting can be found here.

The Alfalfa Seed Program is administered by the Montana Department of Agriculture under the Alfalfa Seed Industry Act. The Montana Alfalfa Seed Committee provides direction for research and marketing toward the continued growth of the alfalfa seed industry of Montana.

