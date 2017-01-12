All-American Sheep Day highlights sheep industry | TSLN.com

The All-American Sheep day will feature the North American Sheep Dog Trials, the National Sheep Shearing Competition, Mutton Bustin’ and a new event, Sheep Teepeeing along with educational booths about the sheep industry on Thursday, Feb. 2.

The North American Sheep Dog Trials tests the skills of working dogs with the prelims starting at 11 a.m.. This event requires a well trained dog and a handler to complete a set course, while herding three head of sheep into a pen. Handlers are only allowed to use vocal commands and dogs are permitted from touching the sheep. The fastest completion times will advance to the finals at 7:30 p.m.

“The amount of discipline of the dogs and the ability to take commands is unbelievable,” said Ron Jeffries, Black Hills Stock Show General Manager. “Anyone that owns a dog will enjoy this event.”

Along with the sheep dog trials is the National Sheep Shearing Competition, a timed event that tests the skills of sheep shearers and wool handlers. The phrase coined by the organizers is “Haircuts in 60 seconds or less” showcasing the speed of the event. Judges also evaluate the shearers on their ability to cleanly accomplish the task. The sheep shearing will take place in the James Kjerstad Warm-up arena starting at 10 a.m.

Sheep Teepeeing is a new event added to the All-American Sheep Day. Two-person teams will wrestle a sheep, secure the animal and place a handmade teepee over it. Time is declared when teams cross the finish line. “The sheep teepeeing is something anyone can participate in plus it should be entertaining to watch” said John Kaiser, Black Hills Stock Show® Operations Manager.

Along with all the sheep action is one of the most notable events, the Mutton Bustin’. Young cowboys and cowgirls ages 3-6 years will take center stage at 7 p.m.. Kids will aboard the mutton mount for a 6 sec. ride as judges score the individuals. All contestants will receive awards with the top Mutton Buster receiving a trophy. Entries are limited to the first 20 participants.

“South Dakota has a thriving sheep industry that many people aren’t familiar with,” said Jeffries. “The All-American Sheep Day is an opportunity for us to educate the general public about the impact of our great sheep producers.”

The All-American Sheep Day Tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for children 6-12 years of age and includes all events throughout the day and final performances. To purchase tickets or register for the mutton bustin’, please go to http://www.blackhillsstockshow.com

–Black Hills Stock Show