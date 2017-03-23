Alltech’s Ridley Inc. feed divisions join relief efforts to support cattle producers and ranchers in fire-scarred state | TSLN.com

Ridley Inc. operating divisions, Hubbard Feeds, a leading provider of researched-based, animal nutrition products, and Ridley Block Operations, a recognized leader in the block supplement market, have teamed together to provide livestock feed relief to fire-stricken cattle producers and ranchers in Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas.

More than 1,500 square miles of agricultural grazing land burned in early March, amid a series of devastating wildfires. Thousands of cattle perished and countless homes, buildings and fences were destroyed, as wind-swept flames scorched pastures, turning generations of hard work and dreams into ash. In several cases, ranchers died trying to save livestock.

To support these cattle producers and ranchers, Hubbard Feeds and Ridley Block Operations are donating Range Cubes, CRYSTALYX® products, dry feed calf pellets and milk replacer to producers in each of the four affected states. Also, they are working with transportation companies who are donating delivery of product from several of Ridley's U.S. manufacturing facilities.

"Hubbard Feeds and Ridley Block Operations stand united in helping the many beef cattle producers who were so significantly impacted by the loss of their herds, grazing land and structures in these tragic fires," said Kevin Levi, president of Ridley's U.S. Feed Operations.

"The unyielding spirit of these ranchers has inspired us. They reinforce our pride in the agricultural community, and we're proud to support them," said Mark Nelson, president of Ridley Block Operations (RBO).

