American Lamb Urges Consumers to “Feed Your Adventurous Side” in Bold New Campaign

Denver, Colo. – The American Lamb Board (ALB) announces the launch of "Feed Your Adventurous Side," a consumer campaign representing the spirit of today's lamb industry. It takes lamb beyond its traditional use at holidays to a bold exploration of flavor and adventure.

Research conducted for the American Lamb Board shows an opportunity to position lamb as offering unique and adventurous flavor to capture consumers' attention. The campaign reaches out to people most likely to desire new food favorites with lamb through social media, websites and other online destinations, supported by retail, foodservice and influencer programs. By capitalizing on how the target audience connects with information today through digital means, American Lamb will be in front of adventurous consumers.

"This new positioning for American Lamb as the adventurous, versatile protein option talks directly to people we call "Flavor Seekers" who are bored with ordinary food options. Millennials are an important part of our audience," says Jim Percival, Xenia, Ohio, ALB chairman. "The digital nature of 'Feed Your Adventurous Side' allows focused promotions within the campaign at key times and locations."

The "Adventurous" campaign is the most visible American Lamb program funded by producers, feeders and packers to increase consumer awareness and spark purchase frequency. It was developed as part of the checkoff's efforts to focus on long-range, steady programs that build awareness for American Lamb as the premier product.

"We're especially excited about the new 'Adventurous' platform because it describes both the American Lamb product and industry. Sheep fit into many production settings from large grazing ranches to niche farms selling direct to consumers. We've explored unconventional avenues during our entire industry's history," Percival says.

The consumer hub is AmericanLamb.com plus social media channels including Facebook, Snapchat and Instagram.

"We're encouraging members of the lamb industry to engage with this checkoff promotion. The American Lamb Board has brochures, customizable tools for farmer's markets and other programs to support local efforts. Our industry wants producers to be advocates for American Lamb through local promotions and their checkoff is here to help support them," says Percival. For information about the industry and lamb checkoff, go towww.LambResourceCenter.com.

About the American Lamb Board

The American Lamb Board is an industry-funded national promotion, research and information organization (national checkoff program) that represents all sectors of the American Lamb industry including producers, feeders, seedstock producers, and processors. The 13-member Board, appointed by the Secretary of Agriculture, is focused on increasing demand by promoting the freshness, flavor, nutritional benefits, and culinary versatility of American Lamb. The work of the American Lamb Board is overseen by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the board's programs are supported and implemented by the staff in Denver, Colorado.

The program is funded through mandatory assessments collected under the federally mandated Lamb Checkoff program. There is a live weight assessment of $0.07 per pound paid by the seller of sheep or lambs and a first handler assessment of $0.42 per head assessment paid by the entity who owns sheep or lambs at the time of slaughter. The assessments are remitted to the American Lamb Board. The Board's expenditures for administration are limited to 10 percent or less of projected revenues. All remaining revenues are expended on programs related to promotion, research and information for the lamb industry.

–American Lamb Board