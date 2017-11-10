Angus announces acquisition, genomic profile

With almost 2,500 attendees, the three-day 2017 Angus Convention was a resounding success. The American Angus Association® celebrated a year full of progress and innovation, including two ground-breaking announcements during convention.

Allen Moczygemba, Association CEO, announced the acquisition of Verified Beef and its Reputation Feeder Cattle® program during the Opening General Session on Saturday, Nov. 4. The deal is a pivotal decision that will grow the value and relevance of the Angus breed today and in the future. Then, the Association introduced a new genomic profile, Angus GS™, which offers breeders an affordable tool to empower genomic selection. The forward-thinking Angus Genetics Inc. team developed the tool specifically for Angus cattle and designed it to genotype the whole herd, not just bulls.

The Convention kicked off on Friday, Nov. 3 with the National Angus Tour, hosted by the Texas Angus Association. Almost 450 attendees headed to a pair of unique operations in the heart of Texas. Hoofstock Genetics was first on the list, welcoming seven buses packed with Angus enthusiasts eager to learn more about the ET and IVF services Hoofstock offers. The second stop, Wilks Ranch, served up a hearty lunch and displayed Angus cattle from breeders across the state.

Meanwhile, the Beef Blitz Product Tour hosted by Certified Angus Beef® took 40 attendees on a tour from packer to plate. The bus departed for a tour at Buckhead Dallas, an industry leading protein supplier that stocks one of the largest inventories of Certified Angus Beef brand in the U.S. Then, the tour headed to Silver Fox, a traditional steakhouse in Fort Worth. After lunch, the tour headed east to Brookshire's Retail Store for their final tour.

Friday evening, the Angus Foundation celebrated a year of generous donors at the Angus Foundation Supporter Recognition Event. Donations directly support Angus youth, cutting-edge research and education. Almost 900 donors contributed to the Foundation, helping to grow total assets to a record $20.49 million. In addition, four new scholarship funds were created.

The 2017 Convention was a true educational experience. Attendees had the opportunity to attend workshops, demonstrations and the one-of-a-kind trade show. Speakers included Randy Blach, CEO of CattleFax; Dr. Lowell Catlett, a futurist and retired Regents Professor at New Mexico State University; Edd Hendee, owner and operator of the renowned Houston-based Taste of Texas restaurant; and other industry leaders.

An impressive 1,500 Convention attendees entered to win a Priefert and Tru-Test Complete Cattle Handling System and a one-of-a-kind, custom-built Angus Cat 289 Compact Track Loader. David Lutchka of Grass Lake, Michigan, took home the Cattle Handling System, valued at $27,000. Northpoint, Alabama, native Keith Eagle was the lucky winner of the Cat Track Loader, a $90,000 piece of equipment. Judging contest results were announced and winners of the three divisions took home a hat from Greeley Hat Works, a $650 value. Colter Pohlman of Texas took home high honors in the youth division and Cooper Dube of Texas won the young adult division. Kansas native Jeff Nemecek won the adult division and was named overall champion. Following the giveaway drawing, Grammy award-winning Asleep at the Wheel provided classic country swing entertainment in true Texas style.

The highly anticipated Awards Recognition Breakfast highlighted some of the Association's best and brightest. Award winners are:

· American Angus Auxiliary 2018 president: Leslie Mindemann, Wisconsin

· ROV Show Heifer of the Year: Conley Sandy 5104, owned by David Smith, Colorado, and Conley Cattle, Oklahoma

· ROV Show Bull of the Year: DAJS Special Effects 044, owned by Doug Satree Angus, Texas

· ROV Breeder of the Year: Express Ranches, Oklahoma

· Angus Value Discovery Contest Grand Champion pen award: Hoffman Angus Farms, Indiana

· Angus Value Discovery Contest Reserve Champion pen award: Dr. Randall Spare, Kansas, and Randy Bayne, Kansas

· Heritage Angus Foundation Inductees:

o Clarence Van Dyke, Montana

o Kelly Schaff, North Dakota

o Joe Elliott, Tennessee

o Posthumously Cory Watt, South Carolina

· NJAA Angus Ambassador: Sydni Lienemann, Nebraska

· Future Angus Stockmen Scholarship recipient: Catie Wharton, Kansas

· Miss American Angus: Kallie Knott, Indiana

Rounding out the Convention was the 134th Annual Convention of Delegates. Delegates representing 40 states and the District of Columbia elected five directors.

· Association Board of Directors elected:

· Jerry Connealy, Nebraska

· David Dal Porto, California

· John Grimes, Ohio

· James Henderson, Texas

· Dave Nichols, Nebraska

· President and chairman of the board: Kevin Yon, South Carolina

· Vice president and vice chairman of the board: John Pfieffer, Oklahoma

· Treasurer: Don Scheifelbein

The 2017 Angus Convention wouldn't be possible without the support of our generous sponsors. Thank you to:

· Five Star Sponsor: Zoetis

· Four Star Sponsor: Merck Animal Health

· Three Star Sponsor: Neogen; Caterpillar; Thomas Angus Ranch

· Two Star Sponsor: Boehringer Ingelheim; Cotton & Associates; Select Sires; Deer Valley Farm; Priefert Farm, Ranch & Rodeo

· One Star Sponsor: Certified Angus Beef, RL Inc., RFD-TV, Texas Angus Association

Mark your calendars for the 2018 Angus Convention, Nov. 3-5 in Columbus, Ohio. We'll be celebrating the 40th Anniversary of Certified Angus Beef in the state where it all began. Registration and lodging reservations open July 1, 2018. For more details about this year's Convention, visit AngusConvention.com.

–American Angus Association