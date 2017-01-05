Angus McIntosh, Bruce Vincent, Burke Teichart to speak in Glasgow, Mont. | TSLN.com

GLASGOW, Mont.–Montana ranchers interested in boosting cattle performance, hearing an overview of sage-grouse conservation efforts, or getting a long-term perspective on the cattle market will not want to miss the 2017 Winter Grazing Seminar, set for Jan. 17-18 at the Cottonwood Inn & Suites in Glasgow, Mont.

Speakers include several specialist from Montana State University, Fort Keogh Livestock & Range Research Lab, Mr. Burke Teichart, and Mr. Angus McIntosh. “This year’s seminar will offer in-depth discussions of topics such as winter feeding and forage management, mineral supplements, and stock management before and after calving. It’s a line up we are very excited about” said Stacey Barta, Rangeland Resources Program Coordinator with the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC). “It’s a great opportunity to meet with other producers and hear from the specialists in a relaxed setting.”

The $40.00 registration fee includes lunch on both day and a banquet on the evening of Jan. 17. The banquet will include a no-host social and guest speaker Bruce Vincent, a nationally-recognized voice for agriculture, rural communities and conservation.

This year’s Winter Grazing Seminar is hosted by the Valley County Conservation District. For more information, including an agenda and link to registration, visit http://dnrc.mt.gov/divisions/cardd/conservation-districts/rangeland-resource-program/winter-grazing-seminar

Or Contact Valley County Conservation District directly at 406-228-4321 ext. 101.

–Valley County Conservation District