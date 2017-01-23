Animal Agriculture Alliance keynote speaker announcement: Nina Teicholz | TSLN.com

Nina Teicholz, an investigative journalist and author of the International (and New York Times) bestseller, “The Big Fat Surprise: Why Butter, Meat & Cheese Belong in a Healthy Diet,” will speak at the 2017 Animal Agriculture Alliance Stakeholders Summit.

“The Big Fat Surprise” – named the number one science book of 2014 by The Economist and a 2014 “Best Book” by the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and Library Journal – challenged the conventional wisdom on dietary fat by explaining why people have been needlessly avoiding meat, cheese, whole milk and eggs for decades. In her book, Teicholz documented how the past sixty years of low-fat nutrition advice has amounted to a vast uncontrolled experiment on the entire population, with disastrous consequences for our health.

Before researching nutrition science for nearly a decade, Teicholz was a reporter for National Public Radio and also contributed to many publications, including the Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Washington Post, The New Yorker, and The Economist. She attended Yale and Stanford where she studied biology and majored in American studies. She has a master’s degree from Oxford University and served as associate director of the Center for Globalization and Sustainable Development at Columbia University.

–Animal Agriculture Alliance