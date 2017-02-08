Annie empowers women in ag | TSLN.com

In a time where women were absolutely not at the forefront of agriculture, Annette Kohlhagen Fleck bucked the norm and became the inspiration for Annie’s Project, an educational program designed to empower women in farming and ranching businesses.

Fleck fulfilled a life-long dream in 1947 by marrying a farmer and spending the rest of her life becoming a respectable business partner to her husband in their farming enterprise in northern Illinois.

“Together they did great things, but it wasn’t easy,” the Annie’s Project website states. “When others looked upon decisions Annie had helped to make, their opinions were not always kind, and that was very hard on Annie. But she stuck with her decisions. She corrected mistakes, and learned from experience. As a former teacher Annie had never-ending patience and ability to weather bad times. Annie was married to her farmer for 50 years. She died in 1997, a wealthy woman, and doing things her way.”

Annie’s project is a 501(c)(3) non profit organization that is offered in 33 states. The class meets for three hours one day per week for the six-week duration and is designed to expand women’s farming and ranching knowledge and networks by hosting regional experts.

“I think I was first introduced to Annie’s Project when I was asked by Tami Jensen in Lusk, Wyoming, to teach at it. She told me a little about the program, and I loved the fact that it was for women and centered around women,” said Hannah Swanbom, Community Development Educator at University of Wyoming Extension. “Women learning from women is a powerful way to learn. We can inspire women to run the ranch or farm with or without a man.”

Swanbom has hosted Annie’s Project five times in either Casper, Douglas, or Lusk, two of which are currently in session. Annie’s Project has been offered in Wyoming a total of 23 times.

“We have tweaked it from the traditional Annie’s gals in Illinois and Iowa to better fit the operations in Wyoming. It’s been really fun to tweak for Annie’s in the unique little culture out here,” Swanbom said. “It’s been fun to have rough stock contractors and typical sheep and cattle producers and the folks who have a small acreage who want to run a couple head. It is interesting what turnout we get and who has an interest in the program.”

TJ and Erin Hodge have recently joined her family’s ranch operation in Manville, Wyoming. She is participating in the Lusk Annie’s Project and took the class about five years ago as well.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed this project. Growing up as a ranch girl, I usually did as I was told and didn’t ask why. This project helps answer the ‘why’ and gives me insight to do day-to-day tasks another way. As my husband and our family are joining the family ranch, this project has helped guide us in different ways to go about that,” Erin said.

The program focuses primarily on high-risk areas of ranching, including financial, human resource, legal, market, and production risks. A continuation of Annie’s Project called Managing for Today and Tomorrow offers planning strategies for succession, business, estate, and retirement.

“Our feedback for Annie’s Project has been all positive, that’s why we’re still doing,” Swanbom said. “I think some of the topics, especially estate planning and some legal stuff, folks never really thought about. We all know how to feed, but estate planning and some of that can be daunting, but some gals realize they can do it and how important it is. By coming, they may pick up new ideas, like different feeds, or try something new they learned from class. Also, I have probably heard from every class that they like coming to town to network with other gals they don’t always get to see and learn from.”

“We have a grain and livestock operation. I took the class to gain a better understanding about agribusiness and how financial decisions impact our farm operation. I have found Annie’s Project helpful. I have a better understanding of balance sheets and the futures market. I feel this class has improved communication with my spouse on concerns he works with on a daily basis.” said Linda Frazer, as stated on the Annie’s Project website.

Annie’s Project has several tiers of sponsorship, but in Wyoming, Farm Credit Services of America provided a grant making many of the classes possible and allowing the class to be offered to women for free. Two representatives from Farm Credit Services of America also presented to the Lusk session Jan. 31 about loans offered and which to apply for in regard to the specific ranch and operation. John Ritten, an assistant professor at the University of Wyoming Department of Agriculture and Applied Economics discussed the merits of exploring alternative cattle feeds from a purely profit standpoint.

Swanbom has received requests for husbands to join, and she always responds with the same answer.

“Nope, it is just for women. It creates something fun that gals can go home and teach their husbands as well,” she said. “It’s been fun as an educator to put it on. The real success of the program is gals in it want to learn and come see their friends. That’s why we keep offering it; there’s always something new to learn.”

To learn more about Annie’s Project or see if a class is offered near you, visit http://www.AnniesProject.org.