Annie’s Project offered in N.D. | TSLN.com

The six-week program teaches women how to become better business partners in their farm or ranch operation.

Women have an opportunity to learn how to become better business partners in their farm or ranch operation during Annie's Project, a six-week program that will be held throughout North Dakota in 2017.

“Annie’s Project brings women together to learn from experts in production, financial management, human resources, marketing and the legal field,” says Crystal Schaunaman, a North Dakota State University Extension Service agent in McIntosh County and the Annie’s Project coordinator for North Dakota.

“There’s plenty of time for questions, sharing, reacting and connecting with presenters and fellow participants,” Schaunaman adds. “It’s a relaxed, fun and dynamic way to learn, grow and meet other North Dakota farm/ranch women.”

The program is scheduled for the following locations:

Fessenden – Feb. 7, 16, 21 and 28 and March 7 and 14. To register, call Lindsey Maddock, an NDSU Extension Service agent in Wells County, at 701-547-3341.

Gwinner – Jan. 30, Feb. 6, 13, 21 and 27 and March 6. To register, call the Sargent County office of the NDSU Extension Service at 701-724-3355.

Medora – March 13, 20 and 27 and April 3, 10 and 17. To register, call Ashley Ueckert, an NDSU Extension Service agent in Golden Valley County, at 701-872-4332.

Minot – Feb. 23 and March 2, 9, 16, 22 and 30. To register, call the Ward County office of the NDSU Extension Service at 701-857-6450.

Rugby – Feb. 8 and 22, March 8 and 22, and April 5 and 19. To register, call Yolanda Schmidt, an NDSU Extension Service agent in Pierce County, at 701-776-6234, ext. 5.

Towner – Feb. 22 and March 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29. To register, call the McHenry County office of the NDSU Extension Service at 701-537-5405.

Underwood – Jan. 30, Feb. 6, 13 and 27 and March 6 and 13. To register, call Calla Edwards, an NDSU Extension Service agent in McLean County, at 701-461-8541.

Annie’s Project is a national program that was introduced in North Dakota in 2006. Courses have reached more than 9,000 farm and ranch women in 33 states.

The cost for the course is $125 per person. The fee includes a workbook and support materials for all sessions. The course size is limited, so register soon.

For more information on Annie’s Project and North Dakota site information, visit https://www.ag.ndsu.edu/anniesproject or contact Schaunaman at 701-288-5180 or crystal.schaunaman@ndsu.edu.

–NDSU Extension