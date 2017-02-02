Annual WESTI Ag Days Feb. 14-15 in Worland | TSLN.com

An ag career extravaganza for youths and parents and two days of sessions for producers are featured in this year’s WESTI Ag Days in Worland Tuesday-Wednesday, Feb. 14-15.

Wyoming Extension’s Strategically and Technologically Informative Ag Days sessions begin 9 a.m. both days at the Worland Community Center at 1200 Culbertson Ave.

Wyoming Ag in the Classroom executive director Jessie Dafoe is Tuesday’s lunch speaker. Worland and Ten Sleep high school students will share their ag science projects and an ag issues speech during lunch Wednesday. The free lunches are prepared by the Washakie County CowBelles.

Tuesday sessions include a livestock market outlook, irrigation management, weather resources for making weather and climate decisions, mentoring the next generation, using EPDs and DNA for genetic selection, various regulatory updates, invasive and resistant pest information, and Natural Resources Conservation Service, Farm Service Agency, and Wyoming Department of Agriculture programs available to producers

The career extravaganza is 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Soil management begins Wednesday sessions followed by cover crop selection, grazing permit renewal information, weed control in barley, forage analysis for ration balancing and solar stock tank information.

There are two workshops 1-5 p.m. Wednesday. A four-member panel will offer advice on navigating the grazing permit renewal process, and private pesticide applicator training will be provided by UW Extension educator Caitlin Youngquist and Jarrod Glanz of Washakie County Weed and Pest.

For more information, contact Youngquist in Washakie County at 307-347-3431.

–UW Extension