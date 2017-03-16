AQHA adds 2 to show department | TSLN.com

The American Quarter Horse Association is pleased to announce the additions of Justin Billings of Ashville, Ohio, and Karen McCuistion of Wilson, Oklahoma, to the Association's show department.

In his new role, Billings will determine and formulate policies/procedures and provide overall direction of AQHA's shows. He will also plan, direct and coordinate operational activities related to AQHA-approved events with continued success of AQHA's world and championship shows.

Billings' resume represents his extensive business background, which includes being a partner of General Temperature Control Inc.; a founding member, general manager and president of Winchester Mechanical Inc.; and owner operator of Billings Quarter Horses Inc. He was also the show manager for the Buckeye Classic. In that role, he was responsible for negotiating facility contracts, hiring judges, securing sponsors, developing patterns, daily schedules and coordinating staff. Billings' industry experience includes serving on the AQHA Marketing Committee, Ohio Quarter Horse Association board of directors and horse show advisory, Ohio Amateur Quarter Horse Association president and executive committee, and All American Youth Horse Show show advisory committee. He will start his new position April 10.

"We are excited for Justin to join the AQHA team," said Pete Kyle, AQHA chief show officer. "He is a personable and resourceful leader with an optimistic outlook and proven track record."

In her new role, McCuistion will determine and formulate policies/procedures and provide overall direction of the AQHA Professional Horsemen program. She will also plan, direct and coordinate operational activities related to AQHA events and professional horsemen.

"Karen's longtime passion for the equine industry, as well as the American Quarter Horse, paired with her positive attitude and wealth of knowledge of the industry will be a great asset to the Association," Kyle said.

McCuistion boasts an extensive resume with more than 30 years of experience as an AQHA judge, steward, trainer, exhibitor and equine appraiser. Her time as a judge, show steward and member of the grievance committees and hearing panels gives her the knowledge, ability and willingness to ensure AQHA Professional Horsemen display the utmost integrity and professionalism at all times and keep the welfare of our horses paramount. McCuistion is a partner in McCuistion Quarter Horses and brings a lifetime of marketing tactics and skills to this position. In addition, she has been an instructor at AQHA judges seminars, taught several clinics in the United States, Europe and Central America and is a published author. McCuistion will start her new role at AQHA April 24.

