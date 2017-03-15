AQHA Incentive Fund checks are in the mail | TSLN.com

We announced last week that checks were in the mail for owners of AQHA Incentive Fund-enrolled horses, as well as foal and stallion nominators, for points earned during the 2016 show season. In all, more than $1.35 million was paid to owners and nominators of the 6,857 horses that earned Incentive Fund points in 2016.

The per-point value for 2016 was $22.01 for owners and nominators. This is a significant increase from the 2015 per-point values, which were $15.65 for owners and $11.29 for nominators. See the complete financial look at the AQHA Incentive Fund.

Beginning in 2016, a new point cap was introduced, which equaled the average points earned, plus one. The point cap in 2016 was 20. Seventy-five percent of the horses that earned Incentive Fund points earned less than 20 points. These horses saw a 41 percent increase in their payout from the previous year.

The breakeven point, when comparing dollars this year to dollars last year, is 28 points. Eighty-two percent of the horses fall into this range, meaning they earned the same amount or more for the 2016 show season.

–AQHA