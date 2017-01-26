AQHA Incentive Fund Stallion Directory | TSLN.com

Use the free, online directory of AQHA Incentive Fund-nominated stallions to find the perfect match for your mare.

If you’re a mare owner looking for Incentive Fund stallions, there’s an online tool to help you.

It’s a competitive world out there. To give your upcoming foal a leg up on the competition, start with a sire nominated to the AQHA Incentive Fund.

For a foal to be enrolled in the AQHA Incentive Fund, the foal’s sire must first be nominated to the program. To make life easier on mare owners, the December, January and February editions of The American Quarter Horse Journal feature a list of all current Incentive Fund-nominated stallions, as well as a special advertising section spotlighting just those American Quarter Horse stallions.

Mare owners also have the opportunity to peruse through Incentive Fund-nominated stallions in the free online AQHA stallion directory at http://www.aqha.com/stallions.

The AQHA Incentive Fund is the richest show-based incentive program out there. The multimillion-dollar program that puts money back in the pockets of stallion and foal nominators, as well as horse owners, is owned, managed and operated by AQHA.

Each point earned at an AQHA-approved show in the open or amateur division by an Incentive Fund-nominated horse will be worth a specific amount. The exact amount will depend on total money in the fund for that show year and the total number of points earned in that year by Incentive Fund-nominated horses.

The AQHA Incentive Fund-nominated stallion directory is organized by state, province and country, and is available at http://www.aqha.com/stallions. AQHA Customer Service is also available at 806-376-4811 to verify if an American Quarter Horse stallion is currently nominated to the Incentive Fund.

To learn more about the Incentive Fund, visit http://www.aqha.com/incentivefund.

–AQHA