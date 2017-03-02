AQHA offering four internships | TSLN.com

College is a place for you to learn and develop skills that you will utilize as professionals in the real world. In the classroom, professors share knowledge through lectures and lab application with students, but are you ready to put that knowledge to the test?

The American Quarter Horse Association offers three paid internships each summer, spring and fall, in addition to an international internship each summer.

Internships provide young professionals with the chance to gain practical experience in a real-life setting that can't be mimicked in the classroom. An internship with AQHA is an excellent opportunity to apply knowledge from your university courses and gain experience in the industry.

Students interested in an internship with AQHA not only gain practical knowledge of marketing and magazine production in the horse industry, but they will also create lifelong relationships and have once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

Qualified applicants have the opportunity to apply for a communications and digital marketing internship, marketing and publicity internship and an AQHA media internship. Students involved in communications, journalism, public relations, marketing and other related fields are an ideal fit for these positions.

Be sure to apply for each position by the designated application deadline.

Summer Internships (May-August): Deadline – April 12

Fall Internships (September-December): Deadline – July 19

Spring Internships (January-April): Deadline – September 15

International Internship (Summer): Deadline – September 15

How to Apply for an AQHA Internship

Complete an AQHA Employment Application

Email resume, cover letter, personal essay and two to five writing samples to jobs@aqha.org. Be sure to mention the internship for which you are applying.

For more information on AQHA internships, visit http://www.aqha.com/internships.

–AQHA