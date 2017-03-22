Eagle Pass Ranch and LeDoux Ranch Announce Merger | TSLN.com

Highmore, SD (March 15, 2017) – Eagle Pass Ranch, an industry-leading beef genetics company, announced today at its Annual Spring Bull Sale that it will merge with LeDoux Ranch, a well-recognized breeder of Balancer and Red Angus cattle located in North Central Kansas.

Joint operations will begin this spring, headquartered at Eagle Pass Ranch near Highmore, SD. The company will operate under Eagle Pass Ranch, and will continue to hold production sales in South Dakota and California, as well as periodic online sales.

"Andy LeDoux has an astute eye for quality and he and his family have built up a tremendous herd," said Steve Munger, managing partner of Eagle Pass Ranch. "Together we will be able to draw on decades of experience and improve and diversify our genetic base to better meet our customers' needs of producing profitable beef genetics for every segment of the beef industry."

Andy LeDoux, owner of LeDoux Ranch added, "The Munger family has always been at the forefront of the Beef Industry. Eagle Pass Ranch has always worked hard at making their customers more profitable. The Munger's are always adopting new technologies and providing profit enhancing programs for the benefit of their commercial bull customers. It is obvious that they like to pay it forward, so their customers can continue to be more successful. My family is excited for the future and plan to continue our commitment of producing quality seed stock that are verified efficient."

Eagle Pass Ranch has been supplying the beef industry with progressive beef genetics for over 25 years. The company annually markets over 500 bulls and females to cow/calf producers across the US, Canada, and Mexico, along with commercial heifers, semen and embryos. It is one of the first, and still one of the only genetic suppliers in the country currently utilizing GrowSafe technology to test and select for superior feed efficient genetics. For more information, please visit eaglepassranch.com.

–Eagle Pass Ranch