Sens. Debbie Stabenow, Pat Roberts anounce farm bill hiearing May 6 in Michigan | TSLN.com

Senate Agriculture Committee ranking member Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., and Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman Pat Roberts, R-Kan., announced today that they will hold the committee's second hearing on the next farm bill on May 6 at a Michigan State University facility in Frankenmuth, Mich.

The first hearing was held at Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kan.

"The hearing, entitled 'Growing Jobs and Economic Opportunity: Perspectives on the 2018 Farm Bill from Michigan,' will feature testimony from a wide variety of agricultural producers and farm bill stakeholders, examining agriculture, as well as conservation, rural economic development, research, forestry, energy, and nutrition policies that affect Michigan," Stabeow and Roberts said in a joint news release.

The hearing will be held from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. EDT at the Saginaw Valley Research & Extension Center of Michigan State University, 3775 S Reese Rd. in Frankenmuth, Mich.

Hearing participation

• Attend — Send name, email address and organization (if representing a group) to MIRSVP@ag.senate.gov.

• Submit testimony or comments for official record — Submit online by May 12 or by mail to the Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, 328A Russell Senate Office Bldg, Washington, D.C. 20510.

• Watch online — The hearing will be streamed live online at ag.senate.gov. F

–The Hagstrom Report