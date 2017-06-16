asdasda | TSLN.com

The 78th annual Sandhills Cattle Association Convention took place on Thursday June 1, 2017 in Ord, Nebraska, at the Valley County Fairgrounds. The day was an overall success from the interactive speakers, a full trade show, amazing cattledog demonstration in the evening and a good turnout from SCA members that traveled with us to this new location. The following is a summary of the day along with results from various activities/contests.

Annual Benefit Golf Tournament

34 golfers participated in the golf tournament this year at the Ord Golf Course in Ord, Nebraska. We would like to thank the Ord Golf Course for hosting our tournament this year on their beautiful course and for serving a wonderful lunch to the golfers.

 1st Place Team—Bassett Livestock Auction: Shane Kaczor, Beau Herrington, Kelby Nelson, Jake Maurer

 2nd Place Team—Big Red Feeds: Ben Reiter, Clint Hurlburt, Mel Shermer, Dale Prickett

 3rd Place Team—Vitalix: Travis Schauda, Tristen Cox, Leonard Phillips, Donnie Cox

The awards banquet was held after the golf tournament on May 31, 2017 at the Valley County Fairgrounds and a delicious supper was served by Jubillee Catering. Thank you to Trotters for sponsoring the evening meal.

We would like to thank those who donated to this year's benefit auction and for everyone who bid on items and bought items. Auctioneer, Duane McClain, sold 43 items that brought in $5,374.50. 100% of these proceeds go directly into the SCA scholarship fund, which awards five, $1,000 scholarships to high school seniors and college students each year. Prior to the auction SCA President, Shane Kime presented the 2017-2018 recipients with their scholarship certificates.

These recipients include:

 Cadrien Livingston—a student at UNL from Orchard, Nebraska

 Miles Stagemeyer— a student at Butler Community College from Page, Nebraska

 Jaylynn Ravenscroft— a high school senior from Nenzel, Nebraska who plans on attending University of South Dakota

 Britley Schlueter— a high school senior from Wood Lake, Nebraska who plans on attending University of Nebraska-Lincoln

 Leah Treffer— a high school senior from Cozad, Nebraska who plans on attending University of Nebraska-Lincoln

 The winner of the Howard Wright Memorial, $500 Scholarship, is Cody Henderson, a student at Sheridan College from Alliance, Nebraska

Thank you to the following for donating to the Auction: Emerson Equipment, Behlen Country, Taubenheim Gelbvieh & Tragger Grill, Nebraska Distillers Products/Furst McNess, Horse Shoe Magic (Wheeler HS), Bar None Hat Co., Ag Land Electric & Irrigation, Ag Pro Insurance, ACE Hardware, ABS Global, Ag West Feeds, Kincaider Brewing Company, Ag Land ATV, Ranchland Ford, Grocery Kart, Sandstone Grill, Dexter Feeds, R.P. Smith, KC Creations Photography, Western Ag Reporter, Terhani Motors, Peppermill & Bull Market, Ranchland Auction Service, Daniels Manufacturer Inc, Premier Parts & Paints, The Parts Company, Sunshine Greenhouse, True Value, TK Angus, CAT Livestock, Ericson State Bank, Vitalix, Neil Jorgenson, Dave Nichols, Eric Storer, Merck Animal Health and Weber & Company Real Estate.

The 3rd Annual Pen of Three Replacement Heifer Show was a great event to have in addition to the SCA Convention. This show is a 'no clip, no fit, no bull…' type of a show to allow Sandhills cattle producers to show off the quality genetics they strive for in their herds. Those in attendance had the chance to be the judge by ranking the pens from 1st to 78h place in order to crown a 'People's Choice Winner'.

Thank you to the following SCA members for entering the 2017 pen show:

Pen 1: Taubenheim Gelbvieh-Balancer; Pen 2: Cast Cattle Comapany (Jeremy Cast); Pen 3: Flying D Ranch (Martin & Bree DeNaeyer; Pen 4: Rocking J Ranch (Jerry Adamason & Tracy Olson); Pen 5: Carl Dethlefs & Sons (Jerry & Gary Dethlefs); Pen 6: Stevens Cattle Co. (Jeremy Stevens); Pen 7: Ty Stevens; Pen 7: Rockin J Ranch (Jerry Adamson).

We would like to thank our two official judges: Mike Roeber, Colin Roeber and Dean Churchill.

We would also like to thank Zoetis for being the main sponsor of this show.

–Sandhills Cattle Association