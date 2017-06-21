South Dakota athletes qualify for nat’l h.s. rodeo | TSLN.com

South Dakota athletes qualify for nat’l h.s. rodeo
June 21, 2017
Bareback Riding
1. Colt Hokana, Columbia
2. Lante' L Swallo, Batesland
3. Jose Alaniz, Jr., Faith
4. Badey Wolken, New Underwood
5. Ty Robertson, Rapid City
6. Rowdy Hughson, Hot Springs
Barrel Racing
1. Jill Donnelly, Elk Point
2. Karissa Rayhill, Martin
3. Rachael McCoy, Hermosa
4. Sydney Theobald, Ft. Pierre
5. Tayle Brink, Newell
6. Sydney Maher, Timber Lake
7. Taylor Christensen, Kyle
8. Wacey Brown, Piedmont
9. Tyra Harrington, Dell Rapids
10. Emilee Pauley, Wall
11. Kelsey Lensegrav, Interior
12. Coven Kautzman, Capitol, Montana
13. Sidni Ferguson, Dupree
14. Savana Johnston, Elm Springs
15. Taylor Hanson, Belle Fourche
Breakaway Roping
1. Sawyer Gilbert, Buffalo
2. Kate Helmer, Andover
3. Courtney Peters, Hot Springs
4. Ashlee Kritenbrink, Buffalo Gap
5. Savannah Krogman, White River
6. Karissa Rayhill, Martin
7. Kelsey Lensegrav, Interior
8. Savana Johnston, Elm Springs
9. Brooklyn Hanson, Faith
10. Kasey Larson, Prairie City
11. Emilee Pauley, Wall
12. Shantell Brewer, Dupree
13. Mary Risse, Martin
14. Katy Jade O'Daniel, Kadoka
15. Cassidy March, Hot Springs
Bull Riding
1. Lyle Dillon, Allen
2. Tee Allen, Martin
3. Hunter Johnson, Kadoka
4. Blade Forman, Ree Heights
5. Dylan Rice, Flandreau
6. Christopher Fisher, Faith
7. Pedro Dennis, Philip
8. Tristen Janis, Kyle
9. JT Schmidt, Belle Fourche
10. Zach Faehnrich, Mobridge
11. Dawson Reedy, Philip
12. Jaren Beckman, Prairie City
13. David Hartshorn, Rapid City
14. Jacob Schalesky, Faith
Boys Cutting
1. Myles Kenzy, Iona
2. Reis Bruley, Willow Lake
3. Zane Zilverberg, Holabird
4. Blasius Steffen, Gregory
5. Cooper Crago, Belle Fourche
6. Wade Monnens, Belle Fourche
7. Dylan Fulton, St. Lawrence
8. Bodie Mattson, Sturgis
9. Kyler Carmichael, Faith
10. Cord Roberts, Rapid City
11. Wiley Heath, Colome
12. Cain Birkeland, Belle Fourche
13. Jon Peterson, Belle Fourche
14. Dillon Sackett, Alcester
15. Reece Ullerich, Humboldt
Goat Tying
1. Karissa Rayhill, Martin
2. Emilee Pauley, Wall
3. Sawyer Gilbert, Buffalo
4. Mary Risse, Martin
5. Meghan Corr, Hermosa
6. Kelsey Lensegrav, Interior
7. Tayle Brink, Newell
8. Mikenzy Miller, Faith
9. Natalie Leisinger, Highmore
10. Savana Johnston, Elm Springs
11. Racquel Wientjes, Onida
12. Jill Donnelly, Elk Point
13. Madi Moody, Letcher
14. Tessa Menzel, Quinn
15. Riley Donnelly, Elk Point
Girls Cutting
1. Kailyn Groves, Faith
2. Ciara Stoddard, Norris
3. Emilee Pauley, Wall
4. Savannah Loesch, Pierre
5. Skyler Lutter, Zell
6. Sage Gabriel, Quinn
7. Kaeli Carmichael, Faith
8. Sawyer Gilbert, Buffalo
9. Cassidy March, Hot Springs
10. Savana Johnston, Elm Springs
11. Taylor Hanson, Belle Fourche
12. Whitley Heitsch, Hermosa
13. Jayton McKay, Wall
14. Payson Birkeland, Belle Fourche
15. Emma Cowan, Pierre
Pole Bending
1. Emilee Mendel, Baltic
2. Wacey Brown, Piedmont
3. Sierra Ward, Fruitdale
4. Riley Donnelly, Elk Point
5. Karissa Rayhill, Martin
6. Cassidy March, Hot Springs
7. Shayla Howell, Belle Fourche
8. Ciara Stoddard, Norris
9. Savana Johnston, Elm Springs
10. Sydney Fuerst, Belle Fourche
11. Sydney Maher, Timber Lake
12. Taylor Hanson, Belle Fourche
13. Tyra Harrington, Dell Rapids
14. Kelci Bends, Cherry Creek
15. Jill Donnelly, Elk Point
Reined Cow Horse
1. Myles Kenzy, Iona
2. Blasius Steffen, Gregory
3. Reece Ullerich, Humboldt
4. Natalie Leisinger, Highmore
5. Emilee Pauley, Wall
6. Wiley Heath, Colome
7. Sierra Ward, Fruitdale
8. Kylee Donnelly, Elk Point
9. Kailyn Groves, Faith
10. Kassidy Caspers, New Underwood
11. Cassidy March, Hot Springs
12. Hugh Groves, Faith
13. Jordyn Buettner, Box Elder
14. Dawson Phillips
15. Trayer Schmidt, White River
Saddle Bronc
1. Cash Wilson, Wall
2. Dylan Schofield, Philip
3. Lane Schuelke, Newell
4. Jake Foster, Meadow
5. Kolton Salonen, Gregory
6. Brady Hill, Onida
7. Carter Elshere, Elm Springs
8. Trey Elshere, Quinn
9. Pedro Dennis, Philip
10. Tanner Williamson, Rapid City
11. Mason Tipton, Box Elder
12. Cooper Crago, Belle Fourche
13. Dyson Schofield, Philip
Steer Wrestling
1. Carson Good, Long Valley
2. Trig Olson, Prairie City
3. Carter Kennedy, Beresford
4. Sterling Lee, Rhame
5. Brent Woodward, Dupree
6. Brock Belkham, Flandreau
7. Tyler Byrne, Martin
8. Cole Trainor, Faith
9. Jake Foster, Meadow
10. Rowdy Hughson, Hot Springs
11. Kade Kinsella, Pierre
12. Beau Dean, Platte
13. Cass Lytle, Quinn
14. Coy Giannonatti, Buffalo
15. Winston Brown, Piedmont
Team Roping
1. Daycen Hunt, Eagle Butte
2. Riley Hannum, Ft. Pierre
3. Winston Brown, Piedomont
4. Nolan Smith, Rapid City
5. Teagan Moser, Wolsey
6. Carter Kennedy, Beresford
7. Jon Peterson, Belle Fourche
8. Jace Engesser, Spearfish
9. Carson Good, Long Valley
10. Kade Kinsella, Pierre
11. Wade Monnens, Belle Fourche
12. Cooper Crago, Belle Fourche
13. Brock Belkham, Flandreau
14. Kole Latham, Flandreau
15. Tyler Byrne, Martin
16. Cord Roberts, Rapid City
17. Wiley Heath, Colome
18. Beau Dean, Platte
19. Savana Johnston, Elm Springs
20. Carter Elshere, Elm Springs
21. Blasius Steffan, Gregory
22. Myles Kenzy, Gregory
23. Wynn Schaack, Wall
24. Tanner Fite, Hermosa
25. Chantel Kolb, Belle Fourche
26. Sadie Podzimek, Ludlow
27. Chayse Mckenney, Parker
28. Scott Halverson, Fairview
29. Marty Mcpherson, Piedmont
30. Riley Ruland, Wall
Tiedown
1. Cord Roberts, Rapid City
2. Myles Kenzy, Iona
3. Sterling Lee, Rhame, North Dakota
4. Jace Engesser, Spearfish
5. Tristan Hunter, Ardmore
6. Brock Belkham, Flandreau
7. Trevor Olson, Mud Butte
8. Sam Huffman, Belle Fourche
9. Winston Brown, Piedmont
10. Kole Latham, Flandreau
11. Blasius Steffen, Gregory
12. Tyler Byrne, Martin
13. Luke Heninger, Ft. Pierre
14. Brent Woodward, Dupree
15. Wyatt Tibbitts, Hot Springs
–South Dakota High School Rodeo Association