 South Dakota athletes qualify for nat’l h.s. rodeo | TSLN.com

Back to: News

South Dakota athletes qualify for nat’l h.s. rodeo

Bareback Riding

1. Colt Hokana, Columbia

2. Lante' L Swallo, Batesland

3. Jose Alaniz, Jr., Faith

4. Badey Wolken, New Underwood

5. Ty Robertson, Rapid City

6. Rowdy Hughson, Hot Springs

Barrel Racing

1. Jill Donnelly, Elk Point

2. Karissa Rayhill, Martin

3. Rachael McCoy, Hermosa

4. Sydney Theobald, Ft. Pierre

5. Tayle Brink, Newell

6. Sydney Maher, Timber Lake

7. Taylor Christensen, Kyle

8. Wacey Brown, Piedmont

9. Tyra Harrington, Dell Rapids

10. Emilee Pauley, Wall

11. Kelsey Lensegrav, Interior

12. Coven Kautzman, Capitol, Montana

13. Sidni Ferguson, Dupree

14. Savana Johnston, Elm Springs

15. Taylor Hanson, Belle Fourche

Breakaway Roping

1. Sawyer Gilbert, Buffalo

2. Kate Helmer, Andover

3. Courtney Peters, Hot Springs

4. Ashlee Kritenbrink, Buffalo Gap

5. Savannah Krogman, White River

6. Karissa Rayhill, Martin

7. Kelsey Lensegrav, Interior

8. Savana Johnston, Elm Springs

9. Brooklyn Hanson, Faith

10. Kasey Larson, Prairie City

11. Emilee Pauley, Wall

12. Shantell Brewer, Dupree

13. Mary Risse, Martin

14. Katy Jade O'Daniel, Kadoka

15. Cassidy March, Hot Springs

Bull Riding

1. Lyle Dillon, Allen

2. Tee Allen, Martin

3. Hunter Johnson, Kadoka

4. Blade Forman, Ree Heights

5. Dylan Rice, Flandreau

6. Christopher Fisher, Faith

7. Pedro Dennis, Philip

8. Tristen Janis, Kyle

9. JT Schmidt, Belle Fourche

10. Zach Faehnrich, Mobridge

11. Dawson Reedy, Philip

12. Jaren Beckman, Prairie City

13. David Hartshorn, Rapid City

14. Jacob Schalesky, Faith

Boys Cutting

1. Myles Kenzy, Iona

2. Reis Bruley, Willow Lake

3. Zane Zilverberg, Holabird

4. Blasius Steffen, Gregory

5. Cooper Crago, Belle Fourche

6. Wade Monnens, Belle Fourche

7. Dylan Fulton, St. Lawrence

8. Bodie Mattson, Sturgis

9. Kyler Carmichael, Faith

10. Cord Roberts, Rapid City

11. Wiley Heath, Colome

12. Cain Birkeland, Belle Fourche

13. Jon Peterson, Belle Fourche

14. Dillon Sackett, Alcester

15. Reece Ullerich, Humboldt

Goat Tying

1. Karissa Rayhill, Martin

2. Emilee Pauley, Wall

3. Sawyer Gilbert, Buffalo

4. Mary Risse, Martin

5. Meghan Corr, Hermosa

6. Kelsey Lensegrav, Interior

7. Tayle Brink, Newell

8. Mikenzy Miller, Faith

9. Natalie Leisinger, Highmore

10. Savana Johnston, Elm Springs

11. Racquel Wientjes, Onida

12. Jill Donnelly, Elk Point

13. Madi Moody, Letcher

14. Tessa Menzel, Quinn

15. Riley Donnelly, Elk Point

Girls Cutting

1. Kailyn Groves, Faith

2. Ciara Stoddard, Norris

3. Emilee Pauley, Wall

4. Savannah Loesch, Pierre

5. Skyler Lutter, Zell

6. Sage Gabriel, Quinn

7. Kaeli Carmichael, Faith

8. Sawyer Gilbert, Buffalo

9. Cassidy March, Hot Springs

10. Savana Johnston, Elm Springs

11. Taylor Hanson, Belle Fourche

12. Whitley Heitsch, Hermosa

13. Jayton McKay, Wall

14. Payson Birkeland, Belle Fourche

15. Emma Cowan, Pierre

Pole Bending

1. Emilee Mendel, Baltic

2. Wacey Brown, Piedmont

3. Sierra Ward, Fruitdale

4. Riley Donnelly, Elk Point

5. Karissa Rayhill, Martin

6. Cassidy March, Hot Springs

7. Shayla Howell, Belle Fourche

8. Ciara Stoddard, Norris

9. Savana Johnston, Elm Springs

10. Sydney Fuerst, Belle Fourche

11. Sydney Maher, Timber Lake

12. Taylor Hanson, Belle Fourche

13. Tyra Harrington, Dell Rapids

14. Kelci Bends, Cherry Creek

15. Jill Donnelly, Elk Point

Reined Cow Horse

1. Myles Kenzy, Iona

2. Blasius Steffen, Gregory

3. Reece Ullerich, Humboldt

4. Natalie Leisinger, Highmore

5. Emilee Pauley, Wall

6. Wiley Heath, Colome

7. Sierra Ward, Fruitdale

8. Kylee Donnelly, Elk Point

9. Kailyn Groves, Faith

10. Kassidy Caspers, New Underwood

11. Cassidy March, Hot Springs

12. Hugh Groves, Faith

13. Jordyn Buettner, Box Elder

14. Dawson Phillips

15. Trayer Schmidt, White River

Saddle Bronc

1. Cash Wilson, Wall

2. Dylan Schofield, Philip

3. Lane Schuelke, Newell

4. Jake Foster, Meadow

5. Kolton Salonen, Gregory

6. Brady Hill, Onida

7. Carter Elshere, Elm Springs

8. Trey Elshere, Quinn

9. Pedro Dennis, Philip

10. Tanner Williamson, Rapid City

11. Mason Tipton, Box Elder

12. Cooper Crago, Belle Fourche

13. Dyson Schofield, Philip

Steer Wrestling

1. Carson Good, Long Valley

2. Trig Olson, Prairie City

3. Carter Kennedy, Beresford

4. Sterling Lee, Rhame

5. Brent Woodward, Dupree

6. Brock Belkham, Flandreau

7. Tyler Byrne, Martin

8. Cole Trainor, Faith

9. Jake Foster, Meadow

10. Rowdy Hughson, Hot Springs

11. Kade Kinsella, Pierre

12. Beau Dean, Platte

13. Cass Lytle, Quinn

14. Coy Giannonatti, Buffalo

15. Winston Brown, Piedmont

Team Roping

1. Daycen Hunt, Eagle Butte

2. Riley Hannum, Ft. Pierre

3. Winston Brown, Piedomont

4. Nolan Smith, Rapid City

5. Teagan Moser, Wolsey

6. Carter Kennedy, Beresford

7. Jon Peterson, Belle Fourche

8. Jace Engesser, Spearfish

9. Carson Good, Long Valley

10. Kade Kinsella, Pierre

11. Wade Monnens, Belle Fourche

12. Cooper Crago, Belle Fourche

13. Brock Belkham, Flandreau

14. Kole Latham, Flandreau

15. Tyler Byrne, Martin

16. Cord Roberts, Rapid City

17. Wiley Heath, Colome

18. Beau Dean, Platte

19. Savana Johnston, Elm Springs

20. Carter Elshere, Elm Springs

21. Blasius Steffan, Gregory

22. Myles Kenzy, Gregory

23. Wynn Schaack, Wall

24. Tanner Fite, Hermosa

25. Chantel Kolb, Belle Fourche

26. Sadie Podzimek, Ludlow

27. Chayse Mckenney, Parker

28. Scott Halverson, Fairview

29. Marty Mcpherson, Piedmont

30. Riley Ruland, Wall

Tiedown

1. Cord Roberts, Rapid City

2. Myles Kenzy, Iona

3. Sterling Lee, Rhame, North Dakota

4. Jace Engesser, Spearfish

5. Tristan Hunter, Ardmore

6. Brock Belkham, Flandreau

7. Trevor Olson, Mud Butte

8. Sam Huffman, Belle Fourche

9. Winston Brown, Piedmont

10. Kole Latham, Flandreau

11. Blasius Steffen, Gregory

12. Tyler Byrne, Martin

13. Luke Heninger, Ft. Pierre

14. Brent Woodward, Dupree

15. Wyatt Tibbitts, Hot Springs

–South Dakota High School Rodeo Association