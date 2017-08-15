Rollover auction in Faith to benefit SD Stockgrowers

Mike and Marcia Maher, Isabel, SD will donate a yearling calf for a fundraiser, roll-over auction to be held on Faith during the Faith Livestock Auction anniversary sale on Monday, August 21. Proceeds from the Roll-over Auction will benefit the work of the SD Stockgrowers Association. The Roll-over sale will begin at noon, and Faith Livestock Auction will host a free bbq lunch for their customers.

Rollover calf sales are fundraising events hosted by Stockgrower volunteers to raise money for the organization. Those who wish to support the efforts of the Association can bid on the yearling, then donate the animal back so it can be auctioned off again and again, until bidding ceases. Each person donating at least $100 to the auction will receive a ticket for the 2017 John Deere Gator being raffled by the association.

For more information or to donate to the Stockgrowers please contact the Stockgrowers Association at 605-342-0429 or call Mike Maher at 605-466-2349.

The South Dakota Stockgrowers Association is a grassroots organization representing independent livestock producers on local, state and national policies that impact the livestock industry. For over 125 years the mission of the South Dakota Stockgrowers Association has remained unchanged, "to promote and protect the South Dakota livestock industry." Stockgrowers work to represent and fight for the South Dakota Livestock industry is funded through many generous donations.

–South Dakota Stockgrowrs Association