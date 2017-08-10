SDSU Extension Hosts Drought Meeting in Wall Aug. 23, 2017 | TSLN.com

BROOKINGS, S.D. – SDSU Extension will hold the seventh drought meeting in Wall August 23, 2017 at the Wall Community Center (501 Main St.).

The meeting will run from 6 p.m to 9 p.m. This meeting is free and there is no registration is necessary.

For livestock safety, attendees are encouraged to bring water and/or standing forages such as corn, millet, sudangrass and sorghum for testing (exceptions to the forage nitrate quick test include: baled forages, such as, grass and alfalfa. These forages should be sampled via bale core method and sent directly to a lab for best results).

Presenters include: Laura Edwards, SDSU Extension State Climatologist; Heather Gessner, SDSU Extension Livestock Business Management Field Specialist; Dave Ollila, SDSU Extension Sheep Field Specialist; Adele Harty, SDSU Extension Cow/Calf Field Specialist and Chris Graham, SDSU Extension Agronomist.

SDSU Extension Cow/Calf Field Specialist, Robin Salverson will be available for quick nitrate testing for forages/feed and livestock suitability water testing.

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) staff will also be available to discuss drought disaster programs.

–SDSU Extension