SDBIC board invites public to its meeting

PIERRE, SD — The South Dakota Beef Industry Council (SDBIC) board of directors and staff invite the public to attend the annual meeting Sat., Sept 16 at Fishback Studio and Theater, in the South Dakota State University Performing Arts Center in Brookings, SD.

SDBIC directors will hear reports from the executive, nominating, research, promotion and budget committees, receive program report updates, as well as pass the budget for fiscal year 2018. The meeting will begin at 8:30a.m.

Anyone tailgating before the football game is encouraged to participate in the Beef Bowl Tailgate beef cooking competition. The winner will receive $250 in beef bucks. Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place. Additional information will be available on SDBIC social media sites.

All beef producers are welcome to attend the SDBIC annual meeting. For more information on SDBIC projects and the Beef Checkoff Program, visit sdbeef.org. You can also find the SDBIC on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.