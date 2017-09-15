Registration Deadline for Calf Value Discovery Program is October 1

BROOKINGS, S.D. – The SDSU Calf Value Discovery program allows cow/calf operators to gain valuable feedback to help them improve management decisions that impact the financial bottom-line.

The registration deadline is October 1, 2017.

"Post-weaning performance influences the price received when calves are marketed at or near weaning," Julie Walker, Professor & SDSU Extension Beef Specialist. "Obtaining post-weaning animal and carcass performance data through the SDSU Calf Value Discovery Program provides producers with additional information to make the best financial and management decisions for their operations."

What is the SDSU Calf Value Discovery Program

The SDSU Calf Value Discovery program is designed to allow producers to consign a minimum of five steer calves (500 to 800 pounds).

Recommended Stories For You

New this year, cattle will be fed in an accelerated finishing program at two locations this year. These locations are the South Dakota State University Southeast Research Station, Beresford and Vander Wal Yards, Bruce.

SDSU and SDSU Extension personnel will weigh cattle periodically and cattle owners will be sent performance updates. Cattle will be sold in truckload lots beginning approximately May 15, 2018.

All cattle will be sold on a grid price system.

For specific details on the program, visit the SDSU Calf Value Discovery Program https://www.sdstate.edu/agriculture-biological-sciences/animal-science/calf-value-discovery-program website.

Registration deadline is Oct. 1, 2017

Calves will be received at South Dakota State University Southeast Research Station, Beresford October 17 and 18, 2017.

Delivery dates for Vander Wal Yards, Bruce are November 7 and 8, 2017.

To assist western South Dakota producers, calves can be delivered to the South Dakota State University Cottonwood Range and Livestock Field Station November 6, 2017.

For additional information regarding the program please contact Julie Walker, Professor & SDSU Extension Beef Specialist at 605.688.5458 or Warren Rusche, SDSU Extension Beef Feedlot Management Associate at 605.688.5452.

–SDSU Extension