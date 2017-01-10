asdasda | TSLN.com

Coy Montgomery (son of Paul and Kate Montgomery) returned home to Worden, MT from the Inaugural Junior NFR held in Las Vegas Dec 1-4th. Coy competed against 35 other junior mini bareback riding contestants from across the United States and Canada. The first performance was held at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Dec 1st. Coy drew “#3” from CT Rodeo scoring 68.5 points. The second performance Coy drew “Prince” from Stoney’s Ponys scoring 67.75 points, which then advanced him into the Short-Go. His draw of “California Girl” left him with an option of a re-ride. Covering his re-ride in the Short Go scoring 69.5 and his 4th pony of the Junior NFR finals, Coy finished his 2016 Rookie Mini Bareback Riding year 8th in the World.

With his first Junior NFR under his belt, Coy has qualified for the 2017 Mini Bareback Riding Pro Tour. His first stop will be at the Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo in Odessa, TX on January 14th. The Tour consists of eight stops throughout the year with the top kids in the world standings advancing straight to the 2017 Junior NFR. Tentative tour stops include Livingston Roundup, Montana; Days of 47, Utah; Pikes Peak or Bust, Colorado; Evanston Cowboy Days, Wyoming; and Grand National Stock Show and Rodeo, California.