asdasda | TSLN.com

Trump administration update

Here is an update on activities of the incoming Trump administration affecting agriculture:

USDA management

Sam Clovis, a co-chair of President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, on Friday told KSCJ, a Sioux City, Iowa, radio station that he is in charge at USDA and that the Trump administration will pursue an agenda that is probably more conservative than Ronald Reagan’s.

Meanwhile Lance Kotschwar, a member of the USDA landing team from Nebraska, will be the first of that team to head home. Brian Klippenstein will stay on for another week and Russell Laird will stay on indefinitely, sources told The Hagstrom Repeort at Saturday night’s Ag Ball.

Rules and regulations

Trump’s executive order placing a 60-day hold on rules and regulations issued late in the Obama administration will apparently hold up but not necessarily stop the Farm Fair Practices Rule, also known as the Grain Inspection, Packers and Stockyards Administration (GIPSA) rule, affecting livestock and poultry marketing and the organic livestock rule.

The National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition today called the GIPSA rule “critical for the protection of American farmers and ranchers,” and urged the administration to complete its review “as swiftly as possible so that these rules can move forward.”

Major livestock groups have opposed it.

The order also held up the importation of Argentine lemons and that has been the subject of extensive coverage in the Argentine and international trade press.

Pablo Padilla, a member of the Association of Tucuman Citrus board of directors in Argentina told The Hagstrom Report in an email, “We understand that this action is a standard practice for a new administration. We are extremely confident in the extensive work completed by USDA/APHIS leading up to the publication of the final rule, and we have no doubt that this rule will become fully effective in the coming months.”

Clean Water Rule

Although the White House has said Trump wants to stop the Waters of the United States rule, the rules and regulations order did not apparently affect this.

WOTUS, formally known as the Clean Water Rule, was issued long ago and is held up in the courts. The Supreme Court on January 13 agreed to determine the proper venue for challenging the rule that critics say goes too far in extending the powers of the Clean Water Act.

A conservation advocate noted to The Hagstrom Report that even if the administration withdraws WOTUS or the courts rule against it, the incoming administration will still be faced with reconciling two conflicting Supreme Court decisions on the water issue.

Management at CDC, FDA, USAID

Anne Schuchat became acting director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta on Friday, Food Safety News reported. She holds the rank of rear admiral in the commissioned corps of the U.S. Public Health Services, and has worked in West Africa on meningitis, pneumonia and Ebola vaccine trials and on surveillance and prevention projects in South Africa, Food Safety News said.

At the Food and Drug Administration, Stephen Ostroff, the deputy commissioner for food and veterinary medicine, is the acting commissioner, Medscape reported.

Both the CDC and the FDA are divisions of the Health and Human Services Department. Rep. Tom Price, R-Ga., Trump’s nominee to be HHS secretary, is scheduled for a vote in the Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday.

Wade Warren, the head of policy bureau at the U.S. Agency for International Development, has become the acting administrator of USAID, whose programs include food aid and the Feed the Future program, Devex reported.

