‘Leadership in Challenging Times’ is topic of Feb. 8 panel discussion and dinner in Wichita | TSLN.com

MANHATTAN, Kan. – “Leadership in Challenging Times” will be under discussion by current and former elected officials and others at a Feb. 8 dinner and panel discussion open to the public in Wichita. The event is hosted by the Kansas Agriculture and Rural Leadership Program.

The program, which starts with a reception at 6 p.m. and dinner at 6:30 p.m., is designed to encourage dialogue about current challenges and opportunities facing the State of Kansas. It will take place at the Candela at the Lux, 120 E. First Street in Wichita.

Panelists include:

John Carlin, former Kansas governor (1979-1987)

Rep. Ken Rahjes, 110th District and president of Authentic Ag

Rep. Tom Phillips, 67th District

Barry Flinchbaugh, Kansas State University professor emeritus of agricultural economics

Greg Orman, businessman and former independent candidate for U.S. Senate

Tickets for the dinner and panel discussion are $60 per person and can be purchased online at https://challengingtimes.eventbrite.com or by contacting the KARL office at 785-532-6300. Seats are limited. All proceeds will benefit the KARL program, a nonprofit leadership program. More information about the program is available at http://www.karlprogram.com.

–K-State Extension