asdasda | TSLN.com

NCBA’s Stockmanship and Stewardship Partners with Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica, Inc.

NASHVILLE, TENN. (Feb. 1, 2017) – Thanks to one of the country’s leading animal health companies, a successful program that helps cattlemen become better animal handlers will reach new heights in 2017. The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) is growing and enhancing the already successful Stockmanship and Stewardship program with support from Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica, Inc. Beginning this year, Stockmanship and Stewardship will be increasing the number and scope of events that are held across the country to reach cattlemen in all corners of the United States.

Cattle producers will notice a renewed focus and increased effort around the hands-on cattle handling demonstrations. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn through new opportunities and redesigned educational events that can improve their bottom line.

“We are proud to support NCBA on this important educational program,” said Steve Boren, executive director of the U.S. cattle business for Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica, Inc. “We’re passionate about animal well-being and helping protect the future of the cattle industry. Using animal health products correctly and judiciously is part of that solution, and we believe the education producers receive at these events will be very valuable.”

The Stockmanship and Stewardship program will be led by clinicians Curt Pate and Ron Gill, who have hosted educational events at past NCBA Trade Shows in the Trade Show Demonstration Arena. Pate has been conducting demonstrations and clinics for more than a decade and will continue to entertain and educate audiences with his personal stories and innovative mindset. Gill is a renowned stockman and animal scientist for Texas Agrilife Extension who captivates the attention of cattlemen with his credibility as a rancher and ability to relate to his audience.

While local events will still be offered, the enhanced Stockmanship and Stewardship program will be featuring new multi-day events that are sure to attract cattlemen and women from a larger region at a central location. These new events will include a suite of educational opportunities for cattle producers, including sessions with local extension representatives, industry leaders, and government agencies.

“With a variety of new opportunities for cattlemen and women,” said Chase DeCoite, associate director of Beef Quality Assurance for NCBA, “the Stockmanship and Stewardship program is making its way as a ‘must attend’ venue. It will serve as a location to learn from the best in the cattle industry, as well as providing networking opportunities for attendees with fellow producers that are applying these innovative strategies on their own operations.”

For more information and to find an event near you visit, http://www.StockmanshipandStewardship.org.