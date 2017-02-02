asdasda | TSLN.com

House Ag Committee gets organized

House Agriculture Committee Chairman Michael Conaway, R-Texas, and ranking member Collin Peterson, D-Minn., today organized the committee for the 115th Congress.

The committee assembled and, in a meeting of less than half an hour, passed the committee’s oversight plan, rules and staff list for the next two years.

Both Conaway and Peterson emphasized that the committee intends to write a new farm bill in the next two years.

Conaway said, “The current farm bill is set to expire during this Congress, at a time when our nation’s farmers and ranchers are facing hard times. Over the past three years, we’ve seen a 46 percent decrease in net farm income, the largest three-year percentage drop since the Great Depression. Unfortunately, these conditions show no signs of letting up. … During the 115th Congress, we will waste no time getting started on the next farm bill.”

Peterson said, “We have a lot of work ahead of us this Congress, and reauthorizing the farm bill is at the top of the list. I hope we can all work together to get a new, good bill signed into law before the current bill expires in September 2018. I think I speak for all of us on this side of the aisle when I say that we want to be helpful and are ready to get to work on this effort.”

Conaway and Peterson also introduced the six new Republicans and the six new Democrats on the committee:

Here are Conaway’s comments on the new Republican members:

“Joining us in his first term, James Comer is a farmer and former Agriculture commissioner in his home state of Kentucky. With his personal experience on his family’s farm and a strong background in agriculture, we welcome his expertise to the committee.

“Joining us from the ‘Big 1st’ of Kansas, Roger Marshall is a physician and dedicated family man with roots back to the family farm where he was raised. He also served in the U.S. Army Reserves, rising to the rank of captain.

“John Faso of New York is a proud alumnus of SUNY Brockport and Georgetown University Law, and previously served as a Republican leader of the New York State Assembly. John has been actively involved in many community and statewide organizations and understands the importance of agriculture to local economies.

“Neal Dunn of Florida is a surgeon of 35 years and a U.S. Army veteran. Neal is an experienced and successful business leader, and he represents an agriculturally diverse district.

“And finally, I want to welcome Jodey Arrington, my friend and neighbor from Lubbock, Texas. Jodey has worn many hats — from owning his own business, to serving as vice chancellor at his alma mater, Texas Tech University, to working in the administration of President George W. Bush. Jodey’s dedication to serving the people of West Texas is apparent in all that he does.”

Here are Peterson’s comments on the new Democratic members:

“Dwight Evans represents Pennsylvania’s 2nd district. He has had a long career in public service and has been an advocate of efforts to combat hunger and increase access to quality foods in underserved communities. He was the creator of Pennsylvania’s Fresh Food Financing Initiative, which has been replicated in several other states across the country.

“Al Lawson Jr. represents Florida’s 5th district. Agriculture is more than a $120 billion industry in Florida and one of the strongest pillars in Florida’s state economy. Lawson is committed to strengthen the agriculture industry in north Florida.

“Tom O’Halleran represents Arizona’s 1st district, one of the largest Congressional districts in the nation. The district is largely rural and home to more than 13,500 farms and nearly 23,000 farm operators. In addition, the district has seven national forests. Tom worked extensively on public land and water policies during his time in the Arizona State Legislature.

“Jimmy Panetta represents California’s 20th district, California’s Central Coast. This is a rural area at the epicenter of specialty crop and organic agriculture production. The region has been referred to as the Salad Bowl of the World.

“Darren Soto represents Florida’s 9th district, which includes Osceola County, the top cattle producing county in the state, and Polk County, a major producer of Florida citrus. He is a strong advocate for a strong balance between good farming practices and environmental conservation.

“Lisa Blunt Rochester is Delaware’s lone representative. Delaware’s agriculture industry produces more than $8 billion in economic activity each year, more than half of which is produced by their poultry industry. Lisa is committed to working to provide stability for Delaware’s farmers as well as promoting growth in the industry.”

–The Hagstrom Report