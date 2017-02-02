asdasda | TSLN.com

Agriculture Day at the Capitol set for March 22 in Denver

Food competition, celebration of state’s ag industry one of the most popular events under the Golden Dome

A celebration of Colorado’s agricultural producers and agribusinesses is set for Wednesday, March 22, at the Capitol Building in Denver.

The 48 ag organizations that make up the Colorado Agriculture Council will once again host Agriculture Day at the Capitol, starting at 10:45 a.m. and featuring the teaming up of 13 local chefs with various lawmakers and ag representatives in a cook-off competition of Colorado-grown foods. Lunch will be served around 11:30 a.m.

Producers, the public and media are all invited to attend the event, which takes place as part of National Agriculture Week.

The Colorado ag event at the State Capitol has become one of the most popular events under the Golden Dome – attended by about 1,000 people last year, including the governor, state legislators, farmers, ranchers and many others.

Each year, the event showcases all that Colorado’s ag industry does for our state, highlighting its efforts in feeding Colorado’s 5 million-plus people, its stewardship of our resources, and its $40 billion economic impact – a top two or three contributor to the state’s economy each year. The event also recognizes the ag industry’s incredible generosity to those in need, as Colorado producers continue to be some of the biggest supporters of the state’s food banks.

“This has got to be the most popular event that happens in the State Capitol, and for good reason,” Gov. John Hickenlooper said in his remarks during last year’s Agriculture Day at the Capitol. “We take the quality of our food, the freshness, the diversity and abundance that we enjoy, and we mix that in with the shelters, and making sure that we provide as much food as we can for those who are less fortunate. It’s amazing.”

Anyone looking for more information about Agriculture Day at the Capitol can contact event manager David Collie at david@5280culinary.com.

–Colorado Corn